Women’s Basketball opens road weekend at Bradley on Friday

PEORIA, Ill. – Looking to build off momentum from last week, the University of Evansville Women’s basketball team opens a two-game road swing at Bradley at 7 PM on Friday night in Peoria, Ill.

Friday’s Matchup between the Aces and Braves represents the 60th all-time meeting between the two sides with Bradley owning a 38-21 edge in the all-time series. Evansville and Bradley split last season’s two matchups with the Aces capturing a 74-73 win at home and the Braves taking their home contest, 77-67.

Bradley comes into the Friday night matchup with a 3-14 overall mark and is seeking his first conference win of the season after starting MVC play 0-6. After a tremendous freshman season in 2021-22, guard Caroline Waite has continued to be the leader for the Braves, averaging a team-best 12.5 points per game this season.

Evansville is coming off one of its best performances of the season, albeit in a loss. The Aces led by four inside the game’s final five minutes against RPI top 70 Squad UNI on Sunday before a late Panthers run spoiled an Aces upset and earned UNI a 73-68 win. The Aces have leaned on the scoring of a trio of upperclassmen this season. All three of Evansville’s players averaging double-digits in scoring are either a senior or fifth-year Seniors with guard Abby Feit leading the way with 14 points per game.

