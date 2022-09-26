Women’s Basketball Opens Practice Tuesday

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW Women’s basketball team begins preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a Tuesday afternoon practice at Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks, who enter their first full season under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin have assembled a 16-player roster that features seven newcomers and nine returning letter winners.

UNCW faces a 29-game schedule highlighted by contests with two NCAA Tournament teams (Delaware and North Carolina) and five WNIT squads – Drexel, Norfolk State, Stony Brook (twice), Towson and Wofford – from the 2021-22 season. The Seahawks will also play a home exhibition against Virginia Union on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Graduate students Carrie Gross and Micah Hoggatt are back to lead a Seahawk Squad that navigated through a challenging 2021-22 season. The pair played in every game one year ago and each totaled a team-high 26 starts.

Gross, a Clinton, Md., native, is UNCW’s top returning scorer after averaging 9.4 ppg in her first year with the Port City program. The 5-11 guard recorded 16 double-digit scoring efforts and connected on a team-high 87.3 percent (62-of-71) of her free throw attempts.

Hoggatt, a 7.8 ppg scorer one year ago, embarks on her second season in the Seahawk rotation after leading the team with 6.0 rpg. The Conyers, Ga., native posted four double-doubles, including achieving career-highs in points (20) and rebounds (12) vs. Northeastern.

After hosting the Panthers, UNCW opens its regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, against NCAA Division II opponent Lenoir-Rhyne at 7 pm Times for all home games and most away matches are available on the Women’s basketball schedule page at UNCWSports.com.

Season tickets for fan-friendly Trask Coliseum remain on sale. To purchase tickets, fans can visit UNCWsports.com/tickets, stop by the Trask Coliseum box office during office hours from 9 am-5 pm or call 910-962-3233.