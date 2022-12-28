Women’s Basketball Opens OVC Play vs. Lindenwood

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE

Eastern Illinois (8-3) vs. Lindenwood (1-10)

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 5 PM CT

Charleston, Ill. (First Mid Court at Lantz Arena)

Live Stats

Watch Live (ESPN+)

Radio: Hit Mix 88.9 FM

Media Guide (PDF)

Game Notes (PDF)

Panthers Begin OVC Play

Eastern Illinois Women’s basketball opens Ohio Valley Conference play against a conference newcomer in the Lindenwood Lions. The Panthers are looking to win their conference opener for the fifth consecutive season. Tipoff is set for 5 PM CT.

Last Game

EIU suffered their first road defeat of the season in a 59-48 loss at Minnesota. Morgan Litwiller led the Panthers with 11 points and four rebounds. Lariah Washington scored nine, Miah Monahan scored eight, and Macy McGlone had four points and eight rebounds.

Player To Watch

Taris Thornton had 10 points and three rebounds in EIU’s game at Minnesota. She went 6-of-7 from the free throw line. After missing the first three games of the season, she made her presence known immediately, scoring eight points on 4-of-5 shooting in her first game of the season against Loyola Chicago. She set a new career high with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting at Chicago State and is currently averaging 6.6 points per game in just over 13 minutes per game. She has three blocks on the season after leading EIU in blocked shots a season ago with 13. In last season’s game against Lindenwood, she recorded 10 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks off the bench in her EIU debut.

Looking at Lindenwood

Lindenwood is led by fifth-year head Coach Katie Falco. The Lions currently sit at 1-10 overall in their first season as a Division I program, having lost their last two games to Cleveland State and Utah Tech in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic. Their one win on the season was a 96-36 home win over Hannibal-Lagrange University on Dec. 14. Lindenwood is led on the court by senior guard Emily Benzschawel, who averages 10.7 points per game and is shooting the rock at a 50% clip for the season. She has made 27 three-pointers on the season and leads the OVC with 2.5 made threes per game. Her teammate in the backcourt, sophomore guard Mary McGrath, averages 10.6 points per game and leads the Lions with 5.5 rebounds per game. As a team, Lindenwood leads the OVC with 7.5 made three-pointers per game.

Series History

Thursday will mark the third all-time meeting between the Panthers and the Lions. EIU has won both meetings in the series, winning 88-66 on November 5, 2019 and 86-30 on November 9, 2021. Both previous meetings were in Lantz Arena. In last season’s meeting, Lariah Washington led the Panthers with 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and had four assists and three steals. Morgan Litwiller and Julia Bengtson both contributed with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting while Miah Monahan scored eight points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting performance in what was the EIU debut for both Monahan and Bengtson. Jackie Maulucci scored six off the bench.

Up Next

The Panthers will host another OVC newcomer in the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday, December 31. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 PM CT.