Women’s Basketball Opens MACtion At Home Wednesday Against Bowling Green

Game 14 | Ball State (10-3) vs. Bowling Green (11-1)

Jan. 4 | Muncie, Ind. | Worthen Arena | 6:30 p.m. ET

Opening Tip:

– Ball State wrapped up non-conference action Friday, Dec. 30 with a 119-53 win over Chicago State to finish with a 10-3 mark. The Cardinals had one of the best Offensive performances of the year against a Division I program versus the Cougars. Nationally, Ball State made 46 field goals which Ranks first, dished out 33 assists which is good for second, scored 119 points which Ranks third, shot 65 percent from the field for the 4th best and made 17 3-pointers which is the sixth most among their peers.

– The Cardinals also broke the program’s 3-point record in Worthen Arena with 17 against Chicago State last Friday, which was led by Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir who had a personal best seven behind the arc.

– Ball State and Bowling Green have met a total of 71 times in program history with the Falcons leading the all-time series record, 46-25. In their last meeting, the Cardinals defeated the Falcons in Worthen Arena Feb. 5, 2022 by a score of 91-80.

– Ball State and Bowling Green’s first-ever meeting was in 1974-75, the Cardinals defeated the Falcons by a score of 58-52 in Terre Haute, Ind.

– Prior to the 2021 season, Ball State had won 10 meetings between the two programs.

– The 10-game winning streak against the Falcons ranked first between Ball State and any other MAC school. The next team was Miami, Ball State had defeated them seven times in a row until the 2018-19 season.

– The Cardinals are 5-5 in their Mid-American Conference openers under the 11th year head coach Brady Sallee and 1-1 when Ball State opens the league season against the Falcons.

Fast Facts:

– Redshirt senior Anna Clephane has 936 points for her career and only needs 64 points to become the 10th player under Brady Sallee to reach the 1,000 point milestone. Clephane is second on the team in scoring averaging 12.2 points per game.

– Sophomore Marie Kiefer has proven to be a great defender for the Cardinals. She currently sits in 12th place all-time in blocked shots with 65 and so far has 17 total this season. Kiefer averages 1.4 blocks per contest.

– Graduate senior Thelma Dis Agustsdottir has found her rhythm behind the arc again as she currently leads the team with 38 three’s so far this season. Agustsdottir has 256 total 3-pointers for her career and sits in fourth place all-time. She needs 10 more to move up to third place which is currently being held by former Cardinal Jill Morrison (2013-17) with 266 3-pointers.

Return of the MAC:

– Under the direction of 11th-year head coach Brady Sallee , the Cardinals have had a wealth of success during MAC action. Sallee enters this conference season with a 113-68 (.624) career MAC record. The Cardinals have punched their ticket straight to Cleveland in the MAC Tournament eight out of nine times under Sallee and have reached the Championship game three times. Ball State earned a MAC West Division title in 2014-15 and has reached postseason play seven times including making it to the round of 16 at the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) in Sallee’s Inaugural year.

Scouting Bowling Green:

– The Falcons own the second-best record in MAC history. Heading into the 2022-23 conference opener, BGSU has an all-time record of 434-255 (.630) in MAC regular-season games, for the second-highest winning percentage of all league institutions. BG also has the second-most conference wins of all 12 programs.

– BGSU leads the all-time series with all 11 MAC foes, making the Falcons the only team in the league with a winning record against every other school. BG also has the most overall victories and highest overall winning pct. of any league institution.

-BGSU has outscored the opponent in the first quarter in 10 of the 12 games to date, and the Falcons have led by double digits six times after the opening quarter.

– Elissa Brett averages 12.6 points per game and leads the Falcons in scoring. Nyla Hampton isn’t too far behind Brett and scores 12.5 points per contest. Rounding out the double digit scoring is Morgan Sharps who averages 10.8 points per game.