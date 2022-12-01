Women’s Basketball Opens MAC Freedom Play with 68-43 Win over Delaware Valley

Next Game: Misericordia University 12/3/2022 | 3 PM December 03 (Sat) / 3 PM Misericordia University History

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (November 30, 2022) – Senior Danielle Cornetta led three players in double figures with 16 points as the Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s basketball team defeated Delaware Valley 68-43 Wednesday night in a MAC Freedom contest at the James Work Gymnasium.

Junior Elissa Nsenkyire had 15 points and first-year Leyla Castro matched a career-high with 13 for the Ducks, who won their fifth straight to move to 6-1 on the year and to 1-0 in league play. The Ducks have won nine straight league openers.

Maisie Neuber had 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds to lead Delaware Valley, who dropped to 2-4 on the year and to 0-1 in the MAC Freedom. The Aggies have alternated wins and losses over their last four games and Stevens has now won all four contested matchups between the teams.

Cornetta put the Ducks in front on their first possession, hitting a long jumper on a nice kick-out pass from Graduate student Amber Porrett . Castro followed with a layup on the Ducks’ next possession and Porrett followed with one of her own as the Ducks built an 11-point lead before Delaware Valley finally got on the board on a layup by Haley Keenan nearly three minutes into play.

The Ducks, who received votes in the most-recent Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division III poll, were dominant over the first two quarters, shooting 16 of 36 from the floor, while holding the Aggies to 7 of 35. Nsenkyire was the Offensive leader for the Ducks over the first 20 minutes, scoring 13 points and going to the line on four different occasions. The Ducks held the Aggies to just two baskets in the second quarter and forced 16 turnovers in building a 41-17 lead at the intermission.

Aubrey Ennis converted a fast-break layup to pull Delaware Valley to within 25-17, but sophomore Lucy Alberici initiated a three-point play after corralling an Offensive rebound. The play sparked a 16-0 run over the final 6:30 that broke the game open.

Porrett finished with 11 rebounds – her fourth double-digit rebounding effort of the season. She’s second in the conference with 9.3 rebounds per game.

Nsenkyire’s 15-point effort moved her into first place in the MAC Freedom in scoring (17.9 points per game).

Porrett and Alberici each had a team-high three assists.

Graduate student Jess Broad blocked three shots and snagged nine boards.

blocked three shots and snagged nine boards. The Ducks turned 28 Delaware Valley turnovers into 37 points.

The Ducks held a 57-42 edge on the boards, including a 19-14 edge on the Offensive glass that produced a 17-11 advantage in second-chance points.

Stevens held a 20-8 edge in fast-break points.

The Ducks held Delaware Valley without a three-point basket (in 10 attempts).

Castro finished a game-high +30.

First-year Dorothy Loffredo came off the bench to total a career-high five points.

Women’s basketball continues MAC Freedom play on Dec. 3 when the Ducks welcome Misericordia to Canavan Arena.

The Ducks are 1-4 all-time against the Cougars, with the teams splitting two meetings last season with each program winning on its home floor.

Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

