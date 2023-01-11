Women’s Basketball Opens Homestand Against Miami – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – After closing out a two-game road swing, Georgia Tech Women’s basketball opens a three-game homestand on Thursday, welcoming Miami to McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes will tip at 8 pm on the ACC Network.

Georgia Tech looks to get back to winning ways on Thursday in the first meeting of the season against Miami. The Yellow Jackets dropped a Heartbreaker at Wake Forest last Sunday, falling 51-50 in the final seconds. Sophomore Kayla Blackshear recorded a double-double behind 16 points and 13 rebounds, marking the first double-double of her collegiate career. Blackshear leads Tech on the glass, averaging 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

Miami comes into Thursday’s Tilt on a three-game win streak after defeating ranked opponents North Carolina and Virginia Tech at home, most recently. The Hurricanes opened conference play falling to Florida State and Notre Dame before collecting three-straight wins. Haley Cavinder and Destiny Harden lead Miami offensively, averaging 13.2 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. Harden also leads on the glass, averaging 5.4 rebounds per game.

Miami took both meetings against Georgia Tech last season to grab the lead in the all-time series, 19-17. The Hurricanes escaped with a one-point win in Coral Gables before collecting the series in McCamish Pavilion later in the year. Georgia Tech swept Miami in 2021.

