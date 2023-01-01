Women’s Basketball Opens 2023 With Bucknell At Case On Monday

Boston University (6-6, 1-0 PL) vs. Bucknell (4-8, 0-1 PL)

Date & Time: Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, 2 p.m

Venue: Case Gym, Boston, Mass.

Watch: ESPN+

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierWBB

Rosters: BU | Bucknell

Schedule: BU | Bucknell

BOSTON – Entering the 2023 calendar year, the Boston University Women’s basketball team is back at The Roof at Case Gym, welcoming Patriot League foe Bucknell on Monday (Jan. 2). Opening tip is set for 2 pm

Monday serves as BU’s Patriot League home opener. Dating back to the 2019-20 season, BU has won 31 of its last 40 games at home. Since the start of that campaign, the Terriers sport a 23-5 mark against conference opponents, postseason included, on Commonwealth Ave.

Bucknell aims to snap its three-game losing streak on Monday. The Bison are 1-5 on the road this year, with the lone win coming at Cornell in overtime on Nov. 19, 2022.

The game marks Youth and High School Basketball Day, with free admission for high school-aged basketball teams.

TERRIER TIDBITS

BU captured its third consecutive win in its Patriot League opener, beating Navy on the road, 62-39.

After trailing 15-6 in the opening quarter, the Terriers outscored the Mids 56-24 the rest of the way, highlighted by a 21-0 run spanning the final two frames.

Junior Caitlin Weimar made her first appearance since Dec. 1, dropping a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double.

made her first appearance since Dec. 1, dropping a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Senior Sydney Johnson also chipped in 15 points as well as a career-best two blocks.

also chipped in 15 points as well as a career-best two blocks. In total, BU registered nine rejections and a season-high 51 rebounds, while holding Navy to a .212 shooting percentage.

That shooting clip is the lowest BU has allowed since Loyola Maryland shot 21 percent (13-of-62) against the Terriers on Mar. 4, 2014.

Friday marked the fourth time since joining the Patriot League (2013-14) that the Terriers reached the 50-board plateau. Having done so against the Mids last season as well, it was also the first time BU recorded a 50-rebound effort in consecutive seasons since the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns.

Johnson, having reached double figures in 28 of her last 30 Patriot League games, has 975 career points. With 25 more points, she would become the 25th Terrier in program history to score 1,000 points.

Senior Maren Durant is nine rebounds away from 10th place all-time at BU, and three blocks from fourth place.

is nine rebounds away from 10th place all-time at BU, and three blocks from fourth place. Weimar is tied for 26th in Division I with six double-doubles, achieved in just eight games. She paces the Patriot League with a .571 field goal percentage and 2.1 blocks per game.

Sophomore Alex Giannaros has hit 10 of her first 15 three-point attempts. Her career .431 three-point percentage would rank second all-time, behind teammate Liz Shean .

has hit 10 of her first 15 three-point attempts. Her career .431 three-point percentage would rank second all-time, behind teammate . All six of BU’s wins this season have come when scoring 60 or more points.

Monday begins a stretch where three of the Terriers’ next four games are at home.

SCOUTING BUCKNELL

The Bison enter Monday’s Matchup with a 4-8, suffering a 62-45 loss to Holy Cross in their Patriot League opener.

Bucknell has lost three in a row, with its last win coming against Stony Brook on Dec. 3.

The Bison turn the ball over 14.8 times per game, the lowest amount by a Patriot League team.

Cecelia Collins is the Lone Bison averaging double figures, scoring 13.8 points per game on nearly 44 percent shooting.

Emma Shaffer has a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game, in addition to her 9.6 points per contest.

Head Coach Trevor Woodruff is in his fourth season at the helm.

Bucknell was projected to finish fourth in the Patriot League Preseason Poll, with Collins garnering Preseason All-Patriot League honors.

In 2021-22, the Bison finished with a 24-10 record, going 12-6 to capture the fourth seed in the Patriot League Tournament and reach the Championship round. Bucknell competed in the WNIT, and Fordham 74-64 in the opening round.

SERIES HISTORY

Monday marks the 17th all-time meeting between BU and Bucknell in a series that began in 2014.

The Bison sport an 11-5 edge in the rivalry, fueled by a nine-game winning streak from 2014-18.

The Terriers have won four of the last six matchups.

BU is 3-5 all-time against Bucknell at home.

The Terriers swept last year’s season series. Johnson poured in game-highs of 23 points and five assists for a 67-58 road triumph on Feb. 2, 2022.

She followed that up with 21 points as BU limited Bucknell to 30.6 percent shooting for a 69-51 win in Terrier Town on Feb. 26.

UP NEXT