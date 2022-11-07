Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season with Win Over Hofstra

Next Game: Seton Hall 11/11/2022 | 7 pm EST B1G+ Nov. 11 (Fri) / 7 pm EST Seton Hall

PISCATWAY, NJ – The Rutgers Women’s basketball team (1-0, 0-0) started off the 2022-23 season with a big 73-68 win over Hofstra (0-1, 0-0) on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Awa Sidibe recorded a career-high 16 points in addition to nine rebounds to lead the team. Kai Carter also recorded 16 points while Erica Lafayette , Chyna Cornwell and Abby Streeter added 11 points apiece.

How It Happened

Both teams traded possessions early to start off the first quarter. Streeter made the first basket of the 2022-23 season for Rutgers to knot the score less than two minutes in, 2-2.

The teams continued to trade scores as Rutgers broke through to take the 7-5 lead at the halfway point of the quarter with a jumper from Sidibe.

The Pride had the answer though, cashing in on consecutive scores to take over the 10-7 lead at the 4:14 media timeout.

Out of the stop, RU went on a 6-0 run over 2:13, to cut the deficit to one point, 13-12. The team continued to hit 5-of-7 from the field and in turn held Hofstra to 0-of-4.

The Pride held onto the lead at the end of the first quarter, 19-15.

Lafayette recorded three points in the opening two minutes of the second, hitting a jumper in transition followed by free throws to put the game within four points.

The Scarlet Knights kept the momentum going, as Kaylene Smikle intercepted a Hofstra pass and found Abby Streeter for a 3-pointer to take the 23-22 lead. Both teams continued to go to the basket, but Rutgers retained the 28-26 edge at 4:37 media timeout.

out of the stop, Chyna Cornwell hit a big three-point play to build on the 31-26 advantage. Through the end of the second, Rutgers made several key stops on defense, holding Hofstra to just 1-of-10 from the field.

hit a big three-point play to build on the 31-26 advantage. Through the end of the second, Rutgers made several key stops on defense, holding Hofstra to just 1-of-10 from the field. Carter, Smikle and Sidibe went on to also add buckets before the end of the period to lead the Scarlet Knights into the locker room in front, 36-30.

Out of Halftime Rutgers continued to make shots, securing nine points, going 4-for-4 from the floor, in the first two minutes of the third period.

The Pride added consecutive baskets before RU used their first timeout of the day at the 6:57 mark. Rutgers maintained the seven-point lead.

Hofstra rallied, hitting 4-of-5 shots from the floor to put the contest within six, 47-41. Sidibe did not let up though, hitting two more shots before the end of the quarter to finish with eight points in the third 10-minute span, tied for a team-high.

Hofstra also continued to fight, securing four points of its own before the end of the quarter to trail by just one point, 52-51.

The score stayed close to start the fourth quarter, as the teams were tied 59-all at the 7:04 mark. Just before the halfway point however, the Scarlet Knights recorded back-to-back second-chance scores to go ahead 64-59.

The Pride stayed persistent though, not letting RU take more than a three-point lead and cutting the deficit to one point at the 1:29 mark.

But Hofstra would not tie or take the lead for the final minutes as Rutgers hit four from the Charity stripe to lock the first win of the season, 73-68.

Knight Notes

Rutgers has now won nine of its last 10 season openers, dating back to the 2013-14 season. The team has also won its last six in a row.

With the 73-68 decision, the Scarlet Knights remain perfect against Hofstra, extending their all-time streak to 4-0.

Monday’s contest featured nine lead changes and nine ties although RU owned the edge for the majority of the outing (25:21).

Sidibe’s 16 points marks her career best after scoring 15 points against Delaware State last season.

Returners Lafayette and Cornwell also had career days to start their junior season. Lafayette’s 11 points, five rebounds and five assists all marked new Highs while Cornwell recorded 11 points and three blocks to set her new personal standard.

Streeter went 3-for-4 from three-point range on Monday to lead the team.

Antonia Bates and Kaylene Smikle made their collegiate debuts for Rutgers, coming off the bench to play 14 and 18 minutes, respectively.

and made their collegiate debuts for Rutgers, coming off the bench to play 14 and 18 minutes, respectively. Rutgers dominated in the paint, outscoring Hofstra 40-28. The team also played well in transition with a 26-8 advantage in fast break points.

