Women’s basketball never recovers after slow start in loss to Lions

Next Game: Kennesaw State University 1/7/2023 | 1 PM 1450 AM/96.1 FM WXVW Jan. 07 (Sat) / 1 PM Kennesaw State University

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama started strong and never looked back in defeating the Bellarmine University Women’s basketball team 87-52 on Thursday in ASUN action in Flowers Hall.

North Alabama (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) raced out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 43-14 over Bellarmine (4-11, 0-2) at halftime. Hina Suzuki led five players in double figures with 19 points for the Lions, who shot 50 percent from the floor while holding the Knights to 26.2 percent.

Gracie Merkle was a bright spot for Bellarmine with 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting while adding seven rebounds and three blocks. It was the fourth time this season cracking 20 points for the four-time ASUN Freshman of the Week.

Bellarmine will host Kennesaw State at 1 pm (ET) Saturday in its ASUN home opener.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).