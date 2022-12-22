Women’s Basketball Moves to No. 18 is the Mid-Major Top 25 Poll

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion Women’s basketball has moved up one spot to No. 18 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll.

ODU received 244 points in this week’s poll and was previously listed at No. 19 with 218 points in the poll released on Dec. 13. The Monarchs (8-5) wrapped up the non-conference portion of their schedule at the Sun Coast Challenge this past Monday and Tuesday, where they saw their six-game win streak snapped with losses to Mississippi State and New Mexico.

The Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 is comprised of teams from America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, CAA, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt and West Coast Conference.

The Mid-Major Top 25 is released every Tuesday throughout the season.

After a break for the holidays, the Monarchs will return to action with their first two Sun Belt conference games of the season. ODU travels to App State for a 6:30 pm meeting with the Mountaineers on Dec. 29, then heads to Harrisonburg, Virginia for a 2 pm tip at James Madison on Dec. 31.

2022-23 CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll (Dec. 20)

Team (First-place votes) – points

1. Gonzaga (29) – 773

2. Columbia (1) – 727

3. FGCU (1) – 696

4. Princeton – 649

5. South Dakota State – 640

6. Toledo – 627

7. Drake – 563

8. Stephen F. Austin – 558

9. Cleveland State – 529

10. Bowling Green – 502

11. Drexel – 426

12. Kent State – 408

13. Ball State – 407

14. James Madison – 338

15. Green Bay – 295

16. Illinois State – 283

17. Northern Illinois – 279

18. Old Dominion – 244

19. Portland – 205

20. Grand Canyon – 146

21. Troy – 105

22. Youngstown State – 102

23. Northern Iowa – 71

24. Vermont – 69

25. UIC – 65