Women’s Basketball Moves to 18th in AP Poll

Omaha, Neb. — The Creighton Women’s basketball team is ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in the AP Top-25 four consecutive weeks, climbing from No. 21 to open the season.

Creighton has been ranked each week of the 2022-23 season, posting a trio of Top-25 victories (78-69 at No. 23 South Dakota State on Nov. 7, a 77-51 win over #22 Nebraska on Nov. 15 and a 67-46 triumph at #25 Villanova on Dec. 2) in their first eight games.

Creighton has previously been ranked 17 other times in the AP Poll (8) and USA Today/Coaches Poll (9). The Bluejays are also 10th in the NCAA’s initial NET rankings.

After playing seven of the first eight games on the road, Creighton returns to DJ Sokol Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10 to face Drake at 6:00 pm

Associated Press Poll Rankings

March 1, 1992 – #25 (The Road)

March 8, 1992 – #23

March 15, 1992 – #21

March 6, 2017 – #23

October 18, 2022 – #21

November 14, 2022 – #20

November 21, 2022 – #16

November 28, 2022 – #13

December 5, 2022 – #18