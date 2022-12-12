Women’s Basketball Meets Wilmington on Tuesday Afternoon

George Washington Women’s basketball continues its December homestand when it welcomes Division II foe Wilmington (Del.) to the Charles E. Smith Center for a Tuesday matinee. Tip-off between the two sides is scheduled for 3 pm with live coverage available on ESPN+.

REBOUNDING RESULTS:

Last Friday against Manhattan, Mayowa Taiwo put together another night of pure domination on the glass. The redshirt senior finished the game with a career-high tying 17 rebounds for the fourth time in her career and second time in the last three games.

This season, Taiwo is tied for 18th in the country in total rebounds, having brought down 101 boards in GW’s 11 games, and she is also fourth in the A-10 in rebounds per game, averaging 9.2 boards nightly.

Taiwo, who already earned her spot in GW’s 500 career rebound club earlier this season, is currently only seven boards away from reaching the 600 career rebounds plateau. Once she crosses the threshold, she’ll become the 19th player in GW history to accomplish the feat.

SECOND QUARTER SUCCESS:

Last time out, GW continued its trend of shooting the lights out during the second stanza. Against the Jaspers, GW shot 57 percent from the field in the second frame and outscored Manhattan 22-9.

So far this season, the second quarter has been GW’s most dominant frame. The Buff & Blue are currently outscoring their opponent 175-147 during the second quarter, and over the last five games GW is shooting 36 percent from three-point range during the second 10 minutes.

SCOUTING WILMINGTON: