Women’s Basketball Media Day Notebook

IOWA CITY, Iowa – It’s a hot ticket.

Approximately 5,200 season tickets have been sold for the Iowa Women’s basketball team this season, a new program record.

That’s coming off a season in which the Hawkeyes went 24-8, shared the Big Ten regular-season title, won the conference tournament, sold out the final three games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and, oh, by the way, have five starters returning from that team.

It’s easy, senior Kate Martin said, to enjoy the attention.

“Fifteen thousand fans in here, that’s amazing,” Martin said at Thursday’s media day. “You’ve just got to enjoy it, and use the fans to your advantage. Give them what they want.”

