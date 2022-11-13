Women’s Basketball Makes Trip To Seton Hall Tomorrow

PRINCETON – The Princeton Women’s Basketball Team makes the trip to South Orange to battle the Seton Hall Pirates on Monday night (7 pm).

Seton Hall is 2-0 this season with victories over Saint Peter’s and Rutgers. Sidney Cooks paces the offense for the Pirates with 22.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Princeton is 1-1 overall with a win over Temple before dropping a decision to Villanova. The Tigers have four players averaging at least 10 points with Julia Cunningham (15.5), Kaitlyn Chen (11.5), Paige Morton (11.5) and Grace Stone (10.0).

Head Coach Carla Berube ‘s team sits 63rd in the country in three-point field goal percentage defense (21.6) and 81st in rebound margin (+10.5).

Ellie Mitchell is fourth in the Nation in rebounds (28), eighth in defensive rebounds (10) and 11th in rebounds per game (14.0).

Grace Stone is 37th in the NCAA in three-point field goal percentage (71.4).

National Respect

•Princeton is No. 24 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll.

•The Tigers are the first Ivy League Women’s team to earn a ranking in the AP preseason poll and only the fourth Ivy Squad overall to secure this honor.

•Princeton were picked No. 25 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association Preseason Poll.

•This is the second time that the Tigers have been ranked in this preseason poll (2015-16). They were unranked in the poll last season.

The 2021-22 Review

•Princeton was 9th in scoring margin at +16.8. 21 of the team’s 25 wins were by at least 15 points.

•Head Coach Carla Berube ‘s unit was 11th in turnover margin at +5.77.

•Princeton finished No. 20 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Net Rankings is the new formula that the NCAA committee uses in its process to determine the NCAA Tournament teams.

•The Tigers were 30th in the Nation in rebounding margin at +6.7. Princeton recorded at least 30 rebounds in all but three contests and snagged at least 10 Offensive caroms in

every contest except for five.

•The Tigers were 39th in fewest turnovers at 403.

•The Tigers had the 23rd toughest schedule according to NCAA Stats. Princeton’s opponents’ cumulative winning record was .616.

•The top team in the Ivy League was 40th in three-point field goal percentage at 34.6 percent.