Women’s Basketball Makes Seven in a Row

Union, NJ (2/1/23) – The Kean University Women’s basketball team pushed their winning streak to seven with a 57-52 win over The College of New Jersey on Wednesday night.

With the win the Cougars (13-8, 11-3 NJAC) remain in sole possession of first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Kean got off to a slow start and TCNJ used that to their advantage pushing out to an 18-10 lead after the first 10 minutes of action.

A fastbreak three-pointer by Nina Branchizio gave the Lions their biggest lead of the day (23-13) with 8:35 to go in the second quarter. The Cougars chipped away and took their first lead of the night with seconds left on the clock before intermission on a Trey from Shannon McCoy (29-28).

Kean held a slight advantage for almost all of the third Stanza before Branchizio hit another three, this time to tie things up at 41-all to end the third quarter.

The Cougars were able to piece just enough together in the final 10 minutes to keep the small advantage and Hang on for the win.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

McCoy led all players with 26 points and added seven rebounds while playing all 40 minutes. Macy Seaman had a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) while Kayla Anderson contributed with 12 points and three steals.

For TCNJ, Branchizio had a team-high 12 points.

UP NEXT:

Kean hosts Rowan University on Saturday at 3 pm