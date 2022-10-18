Women’s Basketball Makes History; Ranked No. 24 in the AP Preseason Poll

AP Poll

PRINCETON, NJ – The Princeton Tigers are No. 24 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll, the news organization announced today.

The 2021-22 season saw Princeton finish with a 25-5 record, advancing to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history. After a second consecutive undefeated regular season Championship in the Ivy League, the Tigers swept both games of the Ivy League Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAAs.

Seeded No. 11, the Tigers knocked off No. 6 Kentucky — the SEC Tournament Champion — in the First Round, 69-62. Princeton would then take No. 3 Indiana to the limit in the Second Round, falling to the hosts at Assembly Hall, 56-55.

Carla Berube was named Ivy League Coach of the Year for the second season in a row, and again coached the Ivy League Player of the Year in unanimous selection Abby Meyers who was also named unanimous first-team All-Ivy. Ellie Mitchell was named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year, while Julia Cunningham (first team) and Grace Stone (honorable mention) also garnered All-Ivy honors.

The Tigers are the first Ivy League Women’s team to earn a ranking in the AP preseason poll and only the fourth Ivy Squad overall to secure this honor. Princeton begins the 2022-23 season vs. Temple on Nov. 7.