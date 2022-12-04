Women’s Basketball: Macalester Stunned by Gustavus Adolphus in Tough Road Match

Next Game: at College of Saint Benedict 12/7/2022 | 7:00 PM December 07 (Wed) / 7:00 PM at College of Saint Benedict History

ST. PETER, Minn. – The Macalester Women’s basketball team headed to St. Peter today to take on the Gusties in a MIAC matchup. The Scots fought hard, but the Gusties’ precise shooting caused Macalester to fall 89-40. Macalester’s record is now 2-5 (1-3 MIAC).

Gustavus went on an 11-0 drive to start the game before Macalester answered back. Senior guard Solana Cushing (Minneapolis, Minn./South) knocked down a three for the Scots. Sophomore guard/forward Peyton Starks (St. Louis, Mo./John Burroughs School) added six points while junior guard Caitlin Panos (North Andover, Mass./North Andover) drained a three with 1:32 on the clock. However, Gustavus maintained a strong lead, 25-12 at the end of the first quarter. To open the second quarter, sophomore guard/forward Katherine Norquist (Chicago, Ill./Walter Payton College Prep) put up a layup. The Gusties then limited the Scots’ offensive chances. Cushing knocked down her second three of the game and Starks was able to put up a basket, but Macalester was down 50-19 at the end of 20 minutes.

Macalester fought back in the third. Norquist, Cushing, and Starks continued to lead the charge for Macalester and scored the first three buckets for the Scots in the third. Sophomore guard Nicole Norton (Brussels, Wis./Southern Door) and first year forward Ellie Corbett (Austin, Texas/James Bowie) got on the scoresheet as well. Panos sank her second three of the game, but the Gusties extended their lead to 40 points. Going into the fourth, the Scots trailed 72-32.

In the final ten minutes, Norquist and Starks split the points for Macalester. Corbett registered two blocks, but the strong shooting Gusties defeated Macalester 89-40. The Scots went 4-for-16 from three.

Starks led the Scots with 14 points and eight boards. She also recorded an assist, two blocks, and two steals. Cushing and Norquist both totaled eight points.

Macalester’s next game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec 7 at 7:00 pm The Scots head to St. Joseph, MN to play Saint Benedict.