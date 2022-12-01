Women’s Basketball: Macalester Outscored by St. Catherine

Next Game: at Gustavus Adolphus College 12/3/2022 | 3:00 P.M December 03 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at Gustavus Adolphus College History

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Macalester Women’s basketball team continued its string of MIAC games tonight, traveling to St. Catherine’s to take on the Wildcats. The second quarter proved to be a turning point in the game, and Macalester unfortunately came out on the wrong side of the 68-52 score line. Macalester now drops to 2-4 (1-2 MIAC).

Both teams started strong defensively, not allowing any points for the first four minutes. Sophomore guard/forward Peyton Starks (St. Louis, Mo./John Burroughs School) scored the first four points for Macalester to tie the Wildcats with 4:20 on the clock. Senior guard Solana Cushing (Minneapolis, Minn./South) and Starks continued to sink buckets for Macalester and the game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter. In the second, the Scots started strong with a three-pointer from Starks, but the Wildcats limited Macalester after that, taking a 24-15 lead into halftime.

Macalester junior guard Andrea Palmen (Kenosha, Wis./The Prairie School) started the third quarter by knocking down a pair of free throws for the Scots. However, the Wildcats would extend their lead to 14 points, 31-17 with 7:36 remaining in the quarter. Cushing sank a three to reduce St. Catherine’s lead. Senior forward Emma LaFrenz (Edina, Minn./Edina) completed an and-one with 4:19 on the clock to bring the Scots within eight, 37-29. LaFrenz would make another layup in the quarter, but the Wildcats led 47-31 going into the final 10 minutes.

LaFrenz knocked in two free throws and Cushing sank another three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 50-36 Wildcats. The Scots continued to fight, however, the Wildcats took their largest lead of the game 60-40 with 5:41 remaining. LaFrenz completed another and-one and went on a 10-point run for Macalester. St. Catherine’s however was able to hold on to the lead, and defeat the Scots 68-52.

LaFrenz had a fantastic night, registering her third double-double of the season. She led Macalester with 21 points and 16 rebounds. She also had three assists and two blocks. Starks also put up double digits for the Scots with 17 points. Macalester made 13-of-14 free throws in tonight’s game.

Macalester’s next game will be Saturday Dec 3. The Scots play Gustavus in St. Peter, MN at 3:00 pm