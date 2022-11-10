Women’s Basketball Loses First Game, 70-61

Next Game: at Brandeis University / Brandeis Judges Invitational 11/11/2022 | 5 p.m Nov. 11 (Fri) / 5pm at Brandeis University / Brandeis Judges Invitational History

TROY, NY – Utica University put four student-athletes in double figures in scoring, led by 18 points from Krissy Geraci, and the Pioneers defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 70-61 in a non-league Women’s basketball game at East Campus Arena . It was the first game of the season for both squads.

A junior forward, Geraci hit 9 of 16 shots and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Pioneers. Madelyn Cozzens finished with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds, Kimberly Soriano had 11 points and six caroms, and Petrina DeMarco scored 10 points with four rebounds and five assists.

RPI was led by senior Ashlyn O’Neil who earned game-high honors of 21 points by making 10 baskets and a free throw. She also had four rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot, and two steals. Classmate Nicole DaPra recorded a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds with four assists. She made four three-pointers in her team-high 33 minutes.

Utica jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first three minutes and eventually built an 18-9 advantage late in the first quarter before a three-pointer from Brielle Sharry cut RPI’s deficit to six points at the end of the frame.

The Pioneers increased their lead to eight points at halftime (34-26), but Rensselaer cut into it in the third quarter. O’Neil made two Jumpers and Danielle Strauf nailed a three to get RPI within seven points (40-33) 4:18 into the second half. DaPra later closed the quarter with a triple that made it a five-point game, 52-47.

Utica answered and built its lead back to double digits early in the fourth quarter, but RPI went on a 7-0 run behind three Jumpers and a free throw – all from O’Neil – to make it 62-59. DeMarco, a Graduate student guard, made two free throws and Geraci scored on a jumper for a 66-59 lead with 1:05 to play and the Pioneers held off the Engineers.