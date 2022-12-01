Women’s Basketball Loses 71-48 at Cornell

Next Game: Fairfield University 12/3/2022 | 2 p.m ESPN3 December 03 (Sat) / 2 pm Fairfield University History

ITHACA, NY – Kaya Ingram scored a game-high 18 points and Shannon Mulroy added 16 points, powering Cornell (4-4) to a 71-48 win over Binghamton (4-4) in a non-conference Women’s basketball game on Tuesday night at Newman Arena. The game marked the Bearcats’ fourth straight contest on the road.

Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman led the Bearcats with 14 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field in the process. She also added seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

Senior guard Denai Bowman scored 12 points, going 4-for-9 from the field and sinking all four of her free throw attempts. She also added a team-best eight rebounds and recorded two steals and a pair of assists. Bowman now has 930 career points.

The Bearcats were within 51-41 through three periods of play. After shooting just 26 percent during the first period (5-for-14), Binghamton shot 16-for-27 (59.2 percent) over the ensuing 20 minutes.

In the fourth period, however, the game got away from the Bearcats. They were outscored 20-7 and connected on just three of their 12 field goal attempts (25 percent).

The Big Red controlled the post, outscoring the Bearcats 40-22 in points in the paint for the game. They also finished with 20 assists and scored 22 bench points. Binghamton, meanwhile, turned the ball over 22 times and Cornell cashed that into 19 of its points.

“The whole game wasn’t the typical way we play together as a unit,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “Cornell had their best game all year. They played tremendous and got some really got shots. We just have to clean things up. We need to pull together and we will.”

Redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer and senior forward Clare Traeger each Chipping in six points. Freshman guard Meghan Casey dished out three assists in her first career start.

Binghamton Returns home to face Fairfield on Saturday at 2 pm