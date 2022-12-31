Women’s Basketball loses 70-52 to Manchester (Ind.)

Next Game: at Rochester 1/3/2023 | 7:00 PM Jan. 03 (Tue) / 7:00 PM at Rochester History

BEREA, OH – RIT first-year guard Erin DiPaola scored 16 points in the Tigers’ 70-52 loss to Manchester (Ind) in the consolation game of the Baldwin Wallace Invitational, Friday.

Junior guard Emma Waite tallied 12 points, while sophomore guard By Kaitlyn Bockelman finished with 10 points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sophomore forward Sonya Shivok scored with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers a four-point lead.

scored with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers a four-point lead. Manchester outscored the Tigers 11-3 the remainder of the opening quarter to lead 14-7.

Peyton Horn scored with 8:41 remaining in the second to give Manchester an 18-9 lead.

Bockelman cut the Spartans lead to seven points on her bucket with 7:10 to play in the half.

Manchester’s Abi Rosenkrans scored with 3:20 to play to increase the Spartans lead to 24-11.

Waite drained a three-pointer with 2:59 remaining that cut the Manchester lead to 10-points, while first-year guard Ansley Orrell made it a seven-point game on her three-pointer.

made it a seven-point game on her three-pointer. Waite cut the Manchester lead to five points on her jumper with 1:26 remaining, and DiPaola scored with three seconds remaining to make it 29-23 Manchester at the half.

DiPaola made two free throws early in the third quarter to cut the Manchester lead to 29-25, while Bockelman scored with 8:57 remaining to make it a two-point game.

Allison Graber hit a three-pointer to give the Spartans a 37-27 lead, while Jay’ana Blakely drained a three-pointer later in the quarter to increase the Manchester lead to 44-30.

Junior guard Mya Richardson scored off an assist from first-year guard Abigail Smith with 24 seconds to play in the third to cut the Manchester lead to 48-36.

scored off an assist from first-year guard with 24 seconds to play in the third to cut the Manchester lead to 48-36. Manchester outscored RIT 2-16 in the fourth quarter to make it a 70-52 final.

GAME NOTES

RIT shot 34.5 percent from the floor on 20-of-58 shooting.

The Tigers went 4-of-22 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-12 from the foul line.

Manchester outrebounded RIT, 45-36.

Waite as named to the All-Tournament Team.

UP NEXT

RIT Returns to action on Tuesday (Jan. 3) at No. 17 Rochester at 7:00 PM