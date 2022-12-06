Women’s Basketball Loses 54-50 at Siena

Next Game: Navy 12/7/2022 | 5:30 p.m ESPN+ December 07 (Wed) / 5:30 p.m Navy History

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Anajah Brown scored a game-high 17 points as Siena (5-4) rallied for a 54-50 win over Binghamton (5-5) in a non-conference Women’s basketball game on Monday night at the UHY Center. The contest marked the second of four games that the Bearcats will play in a seven-day stretch.

Senior guard Denai Bowman led the Bearcats with 16 points. She also added three assists and three steals. For her career, Bowman now has 962 points and moves into 20th place all-time in Binghamton program history. Against the Saints, she surpassed Alicia Koppenhoefer, who scored 962 points from 1994-98.

Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She has now reached double figures in scoring three straight games, averaging 14.3 points per game during that stretch.

Senior forward Clare Traeger , meanwhile, grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with four points and three steals. She now has 16 career games in which she has reached double figures in rebounds, including four instances this season.

Binghamton appeared in control of the game as it was up 42-37 through three periods of play. Siena, however, went on a 6-0 run in a span of two minutes to go up 45-44 with 4:46 left in regulation. Elisa Mevius scored all of the Saints’ points during that stretch.

With the game tied at 48-48, Mevius canned a jumper with 2:36 left in regulation, giving Siena the lead for good. Brown then hit a pair of free throws with 1:51 remaining, padding Siena’s lead to 52-48.

Bowman’s final points came with 56 seconds left in regulation, trimming the deficit to 52-50. The Bearcats, however, were unable to score on their final two possessions and Mevius iced the game with two more free throws in the final second of regulation.

Turnovers plagued both teams throughout the game. The Bearcats finished with 23 miscues as opposed to just 10 assists. Siena also held a 50-41 advantage in rebounding as well as a 36-26 lead in points in the paint.

“We battled to the end tonight,” head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord said. “But our assists-to-turnover ratio was not good. That is not who we are as a team. We never gave up but we didn’t take care of the ball tonight.”

Mevius finished with 14 points for Siena, hitting six of her eight free throws in the process.

Binghamton Returns home to face Navy on Wednesday at 5:30 pm