Women’s Basketball Looks to Reverse Fortune Versus Preseason Favorite Quinnipiac

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (5-7, 1-2 MAAC) vs. QUINNIPIAC (7-5, 2-1 MAAC)

Saturday, December 31St | 1 p.m

Hamden, Conn. | M&T Bank Arena

EMMITSBURG, Md. (December 30, 2022) – Dropping their last two games, Mount St. Mary’s Women’s basketball hopes to stop the losing streak in its tracks Saturday. But they will have their work cut out for him, traveling to Connecticut to face Quinnipiac, preseason favorites for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

MOUNT UPDATE

After falling to East Tennessee State at a neutral site, the Mount saw their perfect home record frozen at five games with a 62-56 loss to Fairfield. The defeat occurred despite the Mount leading in all three scoring categories and tying the Stags in rebounding. Fouls and turnovers were to blame, committing 20 infractions and 17 giveaways.

Turnovers are the primary indicator of success so far this season. When conceding less than the opposition, the Mountaineers are 5-0. On the other hand, they are 0-7 when they are level or give away more possessions than the competition.

Jessica Tomasetti registered 19 points Thursday to lead the team. The junior has posted double figures in each of the past nine games to average 12.2 points a contest. Already Raflo earned a career-high seven rebounds and matched a career best with three blocks. The team had five rejections against the Stags, good for a new season high. Bench points and rebounding season highs were also set.

Michaela Harrison scored five points in the game, putting the Graduate student seven behind Becky Lovett for fifth all-time. Assuming the Clevelander plays Saturday, she will match Kayla Agentowicz for the most games played in Mount history at 127.

SCOUTING THE ‘CATS

Quinnipiac rallied to win their last two MAAC meetings after dropping the conference opener to Iona for a 2-1 start. This past Thursday, they jumped out to a 24-6 lead and rode it to a 58-48 win over Saint Peter’s.

Cur’Tiera Haywood leads in scoring with 11.3 points, but the Bobcats are balanced on the scoring front. Four starters and the top bench scorer all average seven or more. Mikala Morris picked up a double-double in Thursday’s win over the Peacocks, Boosting averages to 9.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats took the preseason poll by a narrow margin, earning 117 points to Manhattan’s 112. However, eight of the 11 coaches gave Quinnipiac their first-place vote.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

As one of three MAAC schools that were former partners in the Northeast Conference, Quinnipiac has the most abundant prior history with the Mount. Squaring off 27 times, the Bobcats hold a 20-7 advantage in each of the last six meetings. The Mount’s last win came in 2010, thanks to 19 points from Mary Dunn.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mount St. Mary’s is idle January 5threturning home on the 7thth to face the Rider Broncs. Tip-off is 1 pm from Knott Arena.