Women’s Basketball Looks to Return to Winning Ways at Towson

Game Info: Sunday, January 22, 2023 – 2:00 p.m

Location: SECU Arena – Towson, Md.

Opening Tip

The Drexel University Women’s basketball team concludes its three-game road trip, traveling to Towson to take on the Tigers on Sunday, January 22. Tipoff from SECU Arena in Towson, Md. is scheduled for 2:00 pm

Last Game – Dragons Comeback Falls Short at W&M

Faced with a double-digit Halftime deficit, Drexel cut the lead to five during the third quarter, but the Dragons ended on the short side of a 74-58 final against the William & Mary Tribe on January 15.

BY THE NUMBERS

Keisha Washington scored 27 in the game, her 51st straight contest in double figures, putting her one away from Gabriela Marginean's Drexel career record for consecutive games with 10 or more points.

scored 27 in the game, her 51st straight contest in double figures, putting her one away from Gabriela Marginean’s Drexel career record for consecutive games with 10 or more points. It was also her 13th game this year with 20+ points. As part of the effort, she became the sixth player in DU Women’s basketball history with 200 three-pointers.

Jasmine Valentine led the Dragons with 11 rebounds, her second game this year in double digits.

led the Dragons with 11 rebounds, her second game this year in double digits. Chloe Hodges scored a career-high 10 for Drexel.

New Week, New Watch List

For a second consecutive week, Keisha Washington has been named to Player of the Year Watch List as she has been recognized as a mid-season honoree for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, presented by Her Hoop Stats. To be eligible for this award, players must compete in one of the 26 conferences deemed to be “mid-major.” The following conferences are considered high-major for the purposes of this award, and thus ineligible: ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC. Washington is one of five student-athletes who played her way onto the mid-season list after not being on the preseason watch list. Earlier, Washington was named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year Watch List by the USBWA. She was the only mid-major player to be selected for that list.

Area 51

Hetta Saatman blocked three shots against Hampton, giving her 51 career rejections. She is the 11th player in Drexel Women’s basketball history with 50 or more blocks and the first since Jackie Schluth in 2016. Saatman Ranks 44th in the country in blocked shots this year with 27 and has four games with three or more swats. She came up with a career best five blocks at Longwood earlier this season and is tied for third in the CAA in both total blocks and blocks per game.

One Away

By dropping 27 at William & Mary, Washington scored in double figures for her 51st consecutive game, moving her within one of the school record. Gabriela Marginean recorded 10 or more points in 52 straight games from January 8, 2009 through the end of her career.

Closing In On History

When someone has scored as prolifically as Washington has, she’s going to climb some career lists. With her 17 against Hampton, she moved into eighth place all-time among Canadian D1 players, passing Stacy Dales who scored 1,920 points for Oklahoma from 1998-2002. The record for points in the NCAA among Canadian players is Karalyn Church at 2,317 points for Vermont from 1996-2000.

Stepping Up

Chloe Hodges has become an integral part of the Dragons on both ends of the floor in the last seven games. After scoring 15 points through the first 10 games of the season, the junior from Adelaide, Australia is tallying 5.6 a contest since December 21 and posted a career-high 10 against William & Mary on January 15. She is also shooting an astronomical 89.4 percent from the field (17-for-19) in those seven contests. On the defensive end, she has come away with nine steals during the span.

My Ball

Jasmine Valentine recorded her second game this season with 10 or more rebounds when she pulled in 11 boards at William & Mary. She grabbed a season-high 12 at Yale on December 11. Despite averaging less than 25 minutes a game, she is second on the Dragons at 4.7 caroms a contest. Valentine has seven games this season with five or more rebounds.

Tripling Up

Despite a rough shooting game from distance at William & Mary, Drexel still leads the CAA and is in the top-30 nationally in three-point percentage, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a 36.2 percent clip. Keisha Washington and Maura Hendrixson lead the way with 30 treys apiece and are both shooting north of 34.9 percent from distance. Grace O’Neill is a third threat from deep with 15 three-pointers on the season while connecting 37.5 percent of the time. All told, eight different players have delivered a triple this season.

Scouting Report

Winners of three in a row, Towson comes in as arguably the hottest team in the CAA. The Tigers are 9-7 overall and 3-2 in conference, coming off a 63-57 win against Monmouth on Sunday. TU has held opponents to just 49 points per game during its current winning streak.

Much of the story for the Tigers starts and ends with Kylie Kornegay-Lucas who leads the team in points at 15.7 per game and assists with 65 while pulling in 6.8 boards per contest. The Camden, Del. native also tops the team in steals (38) and blocks (19), third and sixth in the conference, respectively. Also contributing on the Offensive end is Quinzia Fullmore who, after only playing 89 minutes last year, has started all 16 games and is netting 9.9 points a contest, scoring in double figures eight times. Six of those games with 10+ points have come in the last eight contests where she is averaging 11.8 a night. Fullmore is also pulling in a team-leading 6.9 boards an outing.

One reason for the Tigers’ success in the last handful of games has been the play of Anissa Rivera. She is 10-for-19 from three-point range and 16-for-31 shooting overall in the last four games, averaging 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a contest. Through her first 11 games, she scored 8.9 points and connected on just 8-of-47 threes.

Heading into the weekend, Towson has done a good job of pulling in the boards, ranking fourth in the CAA at 38.5 caroms a game. The three-point shooting for TU has also improved in recent games, connecting on 31-of-71 (43.7 percent) in the last four contests after shooting 24.0 percent through its first 12 games.

Former All-American and WNBA player Laura Harper is in her first season as head coach of the Tigers. She came to Towson after two seasons at Coppin State. After a tough first year with the Eagles, she guided them to a 15-13 record last year, a 13-win improvement from 2020-21, and a fourth place finish in the MEAC

All-Time Series

Sunday is the 86th all-time meeting between Drexel and Towson with the Dragons holding a 62-23 series lead.

Last Time Against Towson

Maura Hendrixson set a Drexel single game record with 14 assists and the Dragons pulled away with a 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter as DU downed Towson 75-67 on New Year’s Day. Grace O’Neill and Hetta Saatman each set career highs in points with 19 and 15, respectively. Keisha Washington posted 19, 11 of them in the final period.

Finishing The Job

The Dragons won their 60th consecutive game when leading at Halftime when they defeated Hampton. Drexel has not lost a game it led at the break in more than three years, since a 53-49 setback at Penn on December 20, 2019. The Dragons went 24-0 when leading after 20 minutes in 2021-22.

Up Next

Drexel returns home on Friday, January 27 when it hosts Hofstra in a Colonial Athletic Association contest. Opening tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 6:00 pm