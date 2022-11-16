Women’s Basketball Looks to Remain Perfect Against Tennessee-Martin

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women’s Basketball will face UT-Martin in its fourth consecutive home game at 7 pm on Thursday night in Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and KTGR radio.

The Tigers have collected four consecutive wins this far on the season with their most recent coming Monday night after powering past Western Kentucky, 65-47.

Junior guard Lauren Hansen caught fire in the second half, dropping a team-high 17 points. The junior was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the third quarter alone. In addition to her scoring output, she guided the offense and dished a career-high of five assists.

Graduate guard Haley Troup matched with her season-high 13 points, anchored by going 3-for-3 performance from deep in the opening quarter.

Consistency proved true for Missouri as a senior forward Hayley Frank racked up double-digit points in back-to-back games, while Sara-Rose Smith led the team in rebounds for the third game this year, tying her season-high of 12.

The Tigers have gotten off to several hot starts this season and are currently outscoring opponents 69-40 in the opening ten minutes.

Thursday marks the seventh meeting between the two programs as Missouri is a perfect 6-0 in the all-time series. Additionally, the Tigers claim a 52-4 record against Ohio Valley opponents.

The Skyhawks are currently 1-1 on the season with a recent win over Arkansas State earlier in the week. They finished their 2021-22 campaign with a 12-18 overall record, going 9-9 in conference play, and are led by head coach Kevin McMillan in his 14th year.

Making a strong Offensive impact out of the gate is freshman Kenley McCarn who racked up 31 and 19 points, respectively, in the two games thus far.

