Women’s Basketball Looks to Rebound Versus Texas Southern on Sunday – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Women’s basketball team is looking to bounce back versus Texas Southern on Sunday at 2 pm at Reed Arena.

Out the Gate

The Aggies are 2-1 to start the season after winning their first two games of the season at Reed Arena and falling at Duke on Thursday. The Maroon & White has held all three of its opponents to under 40% from the field while also dominating from behind the 3-point arc, shooting 35.6% compared to its counterparts’ 24.2% from deep.

Team Leaders

The freshman duo of Janiah Barker and Sydney Bowles has carried the Offensive workload for A&M thus far, averaging 12.7 and 11.3 points per game, respectively. Either Barker or Bowles have led the Aggies in scoring in each of the team’s first three games. Aaliyah Patty paces the Squad in rebounds per game (8.7) and registered the first double-double of her season at Duke.

Youth Sunday Funday & Giveaway

Buy one adult general admission ticket on game day and up to four kids receive free admission, no advance purchases. Additionally, Junior Aggie Club members can claim a FREE ticket in advance to the game, while the first 1,000 kids can pick up a youth-sized white Aggies script shirt at the Howdy Team table in the Fan Zone.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entrance of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any Redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Texas A&M is 10-3 all-time versus the Tigers (0-4) and holds a five-game winning streak in the series. The Aggies are 9-0 versus Texas Southern in Aggieland. TSU head Coach Vernette Skeete served as A&M’s co-associate head coach last season.

How to Keep up & Parking

Thursday’s game will be streamed on SECN+ with live stats here. Fans can also listen on 97.3 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for Women’s basketball games is free to the public.