Women’s Basketball Looks To Continue OVC Win Streak

EASTERN ILLINOIS (6-11, 2-2 OVC) vs. SIUE (12-5, 3-1 OVC)

Thursday, Jan. 12 • 5 p.m

Charleston, Ill. • First Mid Court at Lantz Arena

NOTES: EIU Game Notes

RADIO: Hit Mix 88.9 WEIU

TV: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: www.eiupanthers.com

SERIES RECORD: EIU leads 26-13

LAST MEETING: EIU 70, @SIUE 68 on Feb. 7, 2022

GAME 16

Eastern Illinois Women’s basketball hosts SIUE on Thursday night before a Saturday contest with Little Rock. EIU is 12-3 overall, 4-0 in the OVC their best start to conference play since the 2011-12 season.

LAST GAME

Macy McGlone and Lariah Washington both posted double-doubles as the Panthers held off Morehead State 79-62 to wrap up their first OVC road trip of the season. McGlone posted Collegiate Highs of 26 points and 15 rebounds while Washington continued her productive scoring with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Taris Thornton wrapped up the EIU players in double figures with ten points.

SCOUTING THE COUGARS

SIUE is led by Samantha Quigley Smith in her second season as the Cougars head coach. SIUE is 3-12 overall, but off to a 2-2 start in conference play. Ajulu Thatha leads the OVC in double-doubles this season with four averaging 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Sofie Lowis is the Cougars top scorer this season at 11.5 points per game.

SERIES HISTORY

Thursday will mark the 40th meeting between Eastern Illinois and SIUE with the Panthers holding a 26-13 all-time series lead. EIU won both games in the series last season with the win in early February (EIU W 70-68) at SIUE marking the 400th in the college coaching career for EIU head Coach Matt Bollant .

UP NEXT

Saturday, Jan. 14 vs. Little Rock, 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)