Women’s Basketball Looks to Black Out Mississippi State Sunday – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 12th Man is encouraged to wear black on Sunday as the Texas A&M Women’s basketball team debuts its black uniforms against Mississippi State inside Reed Arena at 2 pm

The Power of the 12th Man

The Aggies (5-10, 0-5 SEC) are only allowing their opponents to score 54.2 points per game in Aggieland. In their two latest bouts at Reed, the Aggies held Ole Miss to its lowest-scoring game of the season (57) and Tennessee to its second-lowest-scoring game (62).

The Aggie Defense

Texas A&M has held every one of their opponents below their average scoring output this season, and in the last four outings have forced the lowest scoring individual quarter from each respective team this year. The Aggies have held eight teams under 25% from behind the arc and are No. 14 in the country in 3-point field goal defense, forcing the opposition to shoot 25.0% from deep.

Promotions

The Matchup is Youth Sunday Funday at Reed Arena. If you buy one adult ticket at the ticket window on game day, you can get up to four kids tickets free. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 50th Anniversary Title IX crossbody clear bag which can be picked up at the Howdy Team table pregame.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

Located at the North entrance of Reed Arena, the Fan Zone includes games, music, face painting, TVs and more for ALL fans. The Fan Zone opens one hour prior to tipoff.

12th Man Rewards

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-court advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 200 points at the game. Pick up any Redeemed giveaways during pregame in the Fan Zone at the North Entry of Reed Arena.

Series

Texas A&M is competing against Mississippi State (12-5, 1-3 SEC) for the 15th time, with the Bulldogs holding a 9-5 advantage. The Aggies are 4-2 versus the Bulldogs at Reed Arena.

How to Watch

Sunday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with live stats available here. Fans can also listen to the action on 97.3 FM Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call. Parking for Women’s basketball games is free to the public.