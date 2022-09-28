Women’s Basketball Lands 13 National TV Games – Texas A&M Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The Texas A&M Women’s basketball team will be Featured on national television broadcasts 13 times in 2022-23, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday.

The national TV schedule begins for first-year Texas A&M head Coach Joni Taylor‘s Aggies against former Southwest Conference rival SMU at Reed Arena on Dec. 18. The Maroon & White then have 12 SEC bouts scheduled to be televised on either SEC Network or ESPN2.

Texas A&M’s contests against South Carolina (Dec. 29), Georgia (Jan. 22), at Vanderbilt (Jan. 29) and at Arkansas (Feb. 26) will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or SEC Network and will be decided 7-10 days prior to gameday.

All other home games not on national TV will be streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule and tip times, please visit 12thman.com.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M Women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Women’s Basketball National TV Schedule (All Times Central)

Date Time Opponent TV Designation
December 18 2 p.m SMU SEC Network
December 29 6 p.m At South Carolina ESPN2/SEC Network
Jan. 1 1 p.m Florida SEC Network
Jan. 5 8 p.m At LSU SEC Network
Jan. 8 2 p.m Be Miss SEC Network
Jan. 12 8 p.m Tennessee SEC Network
Jan. 22 2 p.m Georgia ESPN2/SEC Network
Jan. 29 12 p.m At Vanderbilt ESPN2/SEC Network
February 5 1 p.m LSU ESPN2
February 12 2 p.m At Mississippi State SEC Network
February 20 6 p.m Missouri SEC Network
February 23 6 p.m Kentucky SEC Network
February 26 11 a.m At Arkansas ESPN2/SEC Network

