Women’s Basketball Lands 13 National TV Games – Texas A&M Athletics
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M Women’s basketball team will be Featured on national television broadcasts 13 times in 2022-23, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday.
The national TV schedule begins for first-year Texas A&M head Coach Joni Taylor‘s Aggies against former Southwest Conference rival SMU at Reed Arena on Dec. 18. The Maroon & White then have 12 SEC bouts scheduled to be televised on either SEC Network or ESPN2.
Texas A&M’s contests against South Carolina (Dec. 29), Georgia (Jan. 22), at Vanderbilt (Jan. 29) and at Arkansas (Feb. 26) will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or SEC Network and will be decided 7-10 days prior to gameday.
All other home games not on national TV will be streamed on SECN+ which is available through the ESPN App. For full schedule and tip times, please visit 12thman.com.
New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M Women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.
Women’s Basketball National TV Schedule (All Times Central)
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|TV Designation
|December 18
|2 p.m
|SMU
|SEC Network
|December 29
|6 p.m
|At South Carolina
|ESPN2/SEC Network
|Jan. 1
|1 p.m
|Florida
|SEC Network
|Jan. 5
|8 p.m
|At LSU
|SEC Network
|Jan. 8
|2 p.m
|Be Miss
|SEC Network
|Jan. 12
|8 p.m
|Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Jan. 22
|2 p.m
|Georgia
|ESPN2/SEC Network
|Jan. 29
|12 p.m
|At Vanderbilt
|ESPN2/SEC Network
|February 5
|1 p.m
|LSU
|ESPN2
|February 12
|2 p.m
|At Mississippi State
|SEC Network
|February 20
|6 p.m
|Missouri
|SEC Network
|February 23
|6 p.m
|Kentucky
|SEC Network
|February 26
|11 a.m
|At Arkansas
|ESPN2/SEC Network
Follow the Aggies
Visit for more information on Texas A&M Women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M Women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.