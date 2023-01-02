Women’s Basketball Kicks off the New Year with Battle Against Malone

Wheeling, W.Va. – 2022 is now in the rearview mirror and with it comes a new year and new opportunities. The Wheeling University Women’s Basketball team (6-5, 4-2) starts the new year off at home with a battle against Malone on Monday at 5:30 PM. It will be the Cardinal’s final non-conference game of the season before they head back into Mountain East Conference (MEC) play in 2023.

The Cardinals capped off the 2022 portion of their schedule last time out when they went on the road to face Salem University. It was a close battle throughout with both teams going shot for shot with each other down to the game’s final minutes. Entering the third quarter, the Cardinals trailed 48-39 and were looking to get their offense back on track. They did just that, rattling off a 6-1 run that cut the score to 51-46 with 4:48 to play. The Cardinals just kept scoring, and Jacqui Hinesmon hit a layup and got fouled to create the three-point play. She hit the free throw and the score would sit tied at 54-54. However, they just couldn’t make the big shot to put them over the top as the Tigers scored the game’s final five points to take the game 59-54.

Leading the charge once again for the Cardinals was a senior Lauren Calhoun , who is picking up right where she left off last season. She picked up her sixth double-double of the season, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to lead both sides of the ball. It was the sixth time this season that Calhoun scored over 18 points in a game and it brought her season average to 18.5 points per game. She currently sits in the top five in the conference in scoring and leads the conference in rebounds, with 11.5 rebounds per game. She led the MEC in rebounding last season and is once again the leader of this young team. She will play a big role in the team’s playoff push down the stretch as they fight for a chance at the 2023 MEC Championships at WesBanco Arena.

Freshman Kenzie Dalton is another player who has been on a roll, scoring in double figures for the second game in a row. She scored 10 points and finished with seven rebounds, but missed the opportunity at a triple double with just two assists. The game prior, she nearly had a triple-double, with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, and has come on strong her freshman year, leading the way with 48 assists. She currently sits second in the conference in assists, and is just five assists behind the conference leader. Jacqui Hinesmon also had a big game for the Cardinals, finishing with 10 rebounds. It was the first time that Hinesmon has gone into double digits in rebounds this season and she played big in the final minutes of the game, tying things with a big three-point play.

Monday will be the team’s final non-conference game of the 2022-23 season as they look to get things straightened out in 2023. The Cardinals 2023 conference opener starts out tough with a Matchup against #6 Glenville State and then two games later they take is Fairmont State, who is tied with Wheeling sitting a game back. The Cardinals want to get some momentum back on their side with this final non-conference game to get some confidence heading into the final stretch. The Cardinals currently sit one game out of first place in the conference and are looking to clinch a first round bye in this year’s tournament. It has been a strong start to conference play, and the Cardinals look to continue that success down the line.

The Matchups

The Cardinals and Pioneers are meeting for the sixth time in program history, with Malone leading the all-time series with a record of 2-3. When they meet in Wheeling, the all-time series is tied at 1-1 as the team’s look to even things out. Wheeling is averaging 59.2 points per game in the series and the Cardinals are looking for some revenge after last season.

In their last meeting, the Cardinals fell to Malone 70-32 in Canton, Ohio. Lauren Calhoun led the way with ten points in the game, while former Cardinal Hayley Cox led the rebounding game with seven. Shamia Strayhorn rounded out the game with a team-high five assists on the night.

The Details

Tip-off for Monday night’s game is scheduled for 5:30 PM inside the Alma Grace McDonough Center. You can watch the game live by clicking HERE or follow along with Live Stats by clicking HERE.