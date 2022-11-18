Women’s basketball is on the road at UMass Lowell on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball is back on the road for a Saturday Matchup against UMass Lowell. The Bears will take on the River Hawks at 2 pm and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

ABOUT BROWN

– Brown dominated Sacred Cross, picking up a 21-point win over the Pioneers the last time the Bears took the court. Brown’s defense put in a historic effort as both the points allowed (35) and shooting percentage allowed (19.7%) were the best numbers Brown has allowed in a game against a Division I opponent since at least 2010-11.

– Kyla Jones continues to be an Offensive presence for Brown with 18 points against Sacred Heart. Jones has now scored in double figures in every game this year and in her last 10 games overall, dating back to last season. Jones is the first Bear since Shayna Mehta in 2018-19 to score in double figures in the first four games of a season.

– Isabella Mauricio is second on the team with 12.8 points per game this season and has gotten back on track after being held scoreless in the first game of the season. Mauricio has since scored 27, 16 and eight. Mauricio has hit at least two Threes in each of the last three games.

– Brown is 2-2 on the season for the third time in the last four years and will look to move to 3-2 for the first time since 2018-19.

– The Bears have seen a youth movement as Brown has seen four freshmen earn significant playing time early this year. Grace Arnolie is third on the team with 7.5 points per game and is tied for the team lead with 2.5 assists per game. Mackenzie Leahy is fourth on the team with 7.0 points per game and has pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game. Leahy is shooting 55.6% from three in the early season and was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week for the first week of the season.

ABOUT UMASS LOWELL

– UMass Lowell is 0-3 to start the season and is coming off a 63-43 loss to Boston the last time they took the court.

– The River Hawks are led by Jaliena Sanchez with 9.0 points per game.

– Kaylen Banwareesingh, Jaini Edmonds and Ivory Finley are second on the team with 7.0 points per game. Banwareesingh leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game.

INSIDE THE SERIES

This will be the first meeting between Brown and UMass Lowell.

