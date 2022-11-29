Women’s Basketball is on the Road at Georgia State Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s basketball team will travel to Atlanta, Ga., for a Wednesday night contest against Georgia State.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Chattanooga Mocs at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 6:30 p.m

Site: Atlanta, Ga.

Video: ESPN+

Audio: WFLI | The Varsity App

Live Stats: GoMocs.com

Links for audio, video and live stats can be found online at GoMocs.com.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (5-3)

The Mocs are 5-3 on the year and have a current three-game winning streak. They are shooting 41 percent from the field and averaging 60.2 points per game, 10.6 more than their opponents. UTC leads the SoCon in scoring defense, scoring margin, field goal percentage defense, 3-point field goal percentage defense, rebounding defense and defensive rebounds.

Yazz Wazeerud-Din leads UTC in scoring with 17.6 points per game and Abbey Cornelius is second in scoring and rebounding. Raven Thompson is the Mocs top rebounder and ranked second in the SoCon.

ABOUT GEORGIA STATE (4-4)

The Panthers went 2-1 in the Hampton Inn Cleveland Downtown Viking Invitational over the Thanksgiving break, beating St. Bonaventure and Bellarmine. GSU averages 67 points a game and has 39.1 rebounds per outing.

Deasia Merrill leads the team with 13.0 points per game with five starts under her belt. She is shooting 59.5 percent from the field and has a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game. Mikyla Tolivert is second on the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game and shooting 96.3 percent from the free throw line (26-27). Tolivert and Tehya Lyons lead the team with 23 assists.

CHATTANOOGA vs. GEORGIA STATE

Chattanooga leads the series 13-4. That includes a 12-game winning streak over an 11-year stretch (1983-93). The last time the two met in Atlanta, UTC won 73-70 in overtime to claim the GSU Holiday Classic title.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

After shooting over 50 percent for more than three-quarters of the game, the Mocs were just 2-of-13 from the field in the fourth quarter, falling 77-66 to the Georgia State Panthers Saturday afternoon at home. The Mocs took the lead in the first quarter and held on to it through Halftime before the Panther defense stepped up to retake the advantage late in the third. UTC gave up eight turnovers in the final quarter and 20 for the game that resulted in 20 Panther points while UTC converted 11 Georgia State miscues into eight points. Georgia State drained a pair of 3-pointers to start the game and led 6-2 with just over a minute-and-a-half gone in the game. After shaking off the Thanksgiving turkey, the Mocs battled Georgia State and led 21-19 after the opening frame Chattanooga stretched its lead to 37-33 at the half, shooting 53.3 percent to that point and had just seven miscues. However, the Mocs were without a 3-pointer in the opening half, going 0-of-8 from deep The second half saw the Panthers come out pressing the ball, but UTC was still able to connect, making 8-of-14 from the field and Dena Jarrells dropped in a 3-pointer, but the Mocs trailed by two heading into the fourth. In the fourth, the Mocs pulled to within a point, 62-61 at the 5:18 mark on Jarrell’s second 3-pointer of the game, but the Panthers answered with one of their own and outscored the Mocs 15-5 down the stretch . UTC was 26-of-57 for the game and just 2-of-22 from the 3-point line while making 12-of-15 from the Charity stripe. Chattanooga outrebounded the Panthers 37-31 and both teams scored nine second chance points. The Mocs outscored Georgia State 42-36 in the paint with multiple back-door opportunities. Sigrun Olafsdottir led Chattanooga with 13 points and grabbed a season-best six rebounds. Jarrells dropped in 12 points with three assists and a pair of steals. Abbey Cornelius became the fourth Moc in program history to hit the century mark for blocked shots getting two in the game for 101 over her career. She just missed a double-double with nine points, 14 rebounds and a season-best five assists.

RAVEN THOMPSON EARNS TWO PLAYER OF THE WEEK NODS

Freshman Raven Thompson put up career numbers against UNC Asheville and King University to earn Southern Conference and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. She had her first double-double with career highs for points (20) and rebounds (12). Three days later she just missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high 16 rebounds. She averaged 14.5 points and 14 rebounds for the week.