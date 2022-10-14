Women’s Basketball Introduces Six Newcomers in 2022-23 Recruiting Class

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis Women’s basketball team will introduce six incoming players to the program, announced by first-year head Coach Marc Mitchell . Four of the six newcomers are newly brought in transfers while two come straight from high school out of The Hoosier State.

Last season, the Hounds went 10-17 overall with a 7-11 record in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). With the departure of former head Coach Kristin Wodrich, who accepted an Assistant coaching position at Crosstown Butler University, Mitchell steps into the lead role after spending the last four seasons at NCAA Division I-member Saint Peter’s and nine seasons prior to that at NCAA DIII -member Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham, where he won a national championship with the Devils in 2013-14.

2022-23 RECRUITING CLASS

Amani Moxley comes to UIndy after playing three seasons at NCAA DII-member Shaw University. While with the Bears, she played in 73 contests and averaged 4.8 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field. She accumulated eight double-digit scoring games throughout her Shaw career, with a career-best 19 points coming in a pair of contests during the 2018-19 season. The Moreno Valley, Calif., native attended Valley View High School and plans on majoring in Social Work.

Idalis Ortiz began her career at NCAA DII-member Arkansas-Fort Smith before continuing on to Redlands Community College. In her one season at Fort Smith, she appeared in 17 games throughout the season and scored a total of 21 points while grabbing 30 rebounds. Moving on to Redlands, Ortiz started in 20 of 24 games for the Cougars and averaged 9.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. She logged 11 double-digit contests on the season. Originally from Broken Arrow, Okla., Ortiz graduated from Union High School and plans to major in Psychology.

Jada Lake begins her first year as a Greyhounds after spending time at both Harford Community College and Oakland Community College. In her one season at Harford in 2019-20, Lake started in 25 of the teams 26 games while averaging 13.9 points per game while putting up a season-high 25 points on Nov. 5. Continuing in the junior college Ranks to Oakland, she played in 30 games with the Raiders and averaged 9.6 points per game on a 57.3% field goal percentage. The Houston, Texas native graduated from Seven Lakes High School and plans to major in Criminal Justice.

Jada Patton enters her freshman campaign after attending Penn High School here in Indiana. She helped lead the Kingsmen to a dominating 92-15 overall record including a 42-2 conference mark through her four seasons with the program. Most notably, Patton was a member of two regional and two Sectional Championship teams alongside the 2018 semi-state runner-up squad. As a senior, she earned a handful of prestigious awards such as being named to the IBCA Senior Large School All-State team and the Elkhart Truth’s All-Area First Team. She also corralled a spot on the Top 60 Senior list in Hoosier Magazine during her final season. A native of Granger, Ind., Patton plans to major in Sport Management.

Jodi Mullins makes the transition to UIndy after spending two seasons at NCAA DI-member Kennesaw State University. While with the Owls, she appeared in 35 total games and scored a combined total of 57 points alongside 19 rebounds and 13 assists. In high school, Mullins played at South Cobb in her home state of Georgia and was named as the Cobb County Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. She was also tabbed as the 6A Region Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 25 points per game. She plans to major in Sport Management.

Kacilyn Krebs begins her true freshman season with UIndy after playing at Warsaw Community High School here in Indiana. Krebs helped guide the Tigers to a 65-30 overall record in four seasons and helped the program earn the NLC conference championship during her senior campaign. A native of Warsaw, Ind., Krebs was an All-Conference selection twice in her career and garnered IBCA All-State Third Team honors as a senior. She earned a handful of prestigious academic honors during her career as well, such as being ICGSA Academic All-State and a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to major in Exercise Science.