Women’s Basketball Inks Three For 2023-24 Season

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts Women’s basketball and head coach Tory Verdi welcomed three new members to the program, as Aaryn Battle, Dallas Pierce and Chinenye Odenigbo signed their respective National Letters of Intent.

“I’m excited about this class as we addressed our future needs,” said Verdi. “All three of them have played on highly competitive teams and I know that they will be a nice addition to our team.”

Battle, a 5-foot-8 guard from Sewell, New Jersey, has competed in 59 games in her career, tallying a total of 779 points, 305 rebounds and 247 assists. She has also recorded 49 blocks and 177 steals. In 2021, she ranked in the top-45 in points, the top-15 in assists and top-five in steals. Battle earned First Team All Tri-County Conference, First Team All-Olympic Conference and First Team All-South Jersey honors, while becoming a Second Team All-South Jersey All-Non-Public member. She garnered the Top Newcomer Award in 2020.

Pierce, a 5-foot-9 guard from New Castle, Delaware, is a three-year varsity starter who averages 15.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game. She was a First Team All-State member, an All-Delaware Top-15 (North) player and a preseason Delaware Player of the Year favorite. She captained her team to become State Champion runners-up and was the only player in the stats to finish the season shooting a .500 field goal percentage, a .400 three-point field goal percentage and a .900 free throw percentage.

Odenigbo, a 6-foot-5 center from Walpole, Massachusetts, is a four-year varsity player who finished her sophomore season averaging 15.0 points per game and 13.0 rebounds per game, while completing her junior season with 10.0 points/game and 7.0 rebounds /game. She was named to the Boston Herald All-Scholastics, a Boston Globe Player of the Week and was a TVL Honorable Mention. Odenigbo garnered both First Team Bay State Conference All-Star and ZG Massachusetts All-State First Team honors.

Each member of the group completed their NLIs during the early signing period, which began on November 9, and runs through November 16. The NCAA’s regular signing period will run from April 12-May 17, 2023.

Meet the Newest Minutewomen

Aaryn Battle • Guard • 5-8 • Sewell, NJ • Camden Catholic High School



Attends Camden Catholic High School

Bluestar Basketball Ranking: 30

First Team All Tri-County Conference

First Team All-Olympic Conference

First Team All-South Jersey

Second Team All-South Jersey All-Non-Public

2020 Top Newcomer Award Winner

Shore Games MVP

Top-15 in assists in 2021

Top-5 in steals in 2021

Top-45 in points in 2021

Verdi on Battle: “Aaryn Battle is a 5-10, point guard that will bring size to our back court positions. She has played at a very high level with her AAU and high school teams. She is ultra-competitive, and I expect her to compete for playing time once she arrives on campus.”

Battle at UMass: “Leadership, family & development: the three core categories I hold Premiere to self-development was established with the UMass coaching staff. UMass checked all my boxes from day one. From the coaches to the players, it’s definitely the place I feel most comfortable spending the next four years of my life.”

Dallas Pierce • Guard • 5-9 • New Castle, Del. • Sanford School

Attends Sanford School

3x Letter Winner / Team Captain

Averaged 15 points per game, 7 rebounds per game, and 4 assists per game

All-Delaware Top-15 (North) player

Preseason Delaware Player of the Year favorite

State Champion Runner-Up

Only player in the state to finish the season 50/40/90

Verdi is Pierce: “Dallas Pierce is a 5-9, scoring guard, who will light it up from beyond the three-point line. A natural scorer at all three levels, she will bring energy, and a competitive spirit that our fans will appreciate.”

Pierce at UMass: “I chose UMass because of the coaching staff, the culture they’ve built, their talented roster and the players they are bringing in. I knew it would be something special for now and the future.”

Chinenye Odenigbo • Center • 6-5 • Walpole, Mass. • Noble and Greenough School

Attends Noble and Greenough School

4x Letter Winner

Averaged 15 points/game and 13 rebounds/game her sophomore year

Averaged 10 points/game and 7 rebounds/game her junior season

Boston Herald All-Scholastics Member

First Team Bay State Conference All-Star

TVL Honorable Mention

ZG Massachusetts All-State First Team

Boston Globe Player of the Week

Verdi is Odenigbo: “Chinenye Odenigbo is a 6-5, uber Athletic post player that will add depth to the frontcourt positions. She is our first local commitment, which all of us are truly excited about. She was highly recruited and received several Scholarships offers from Power 5 institutions. The fact that she wanted to stay in the Commonwealth and represent UMass speaks volumes. She has the ability to Anchor our defense with her length, as she will block or alter many shots. Offensively, I can’t wait to watch her motor up the floor in transition.”

Odenigbo at UMass: “I chose UMass because of its high Athletic and academic standards, a place where I can grow in both aspects. Going somewhere I feel supported is very important and I feel UMass provided that. The team and coaching staff were all very welcoming and it just felt like home.”