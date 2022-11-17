WOMEN’S BASKETBALL INKS THREE FOR 2023-2024

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI Women’s basketball program added three during the signing period with Alexa Hocevar, Azyah Newson-Cole and Kace Urlacher all signing their National Letter of Intent and will join the Jags for the 2023-24 season.

Joining the Jags from Willoughby Hills, Ohio is Alexa Hocevar, a 6’1″ guard for the West Geauga High School Wolverines. Hocevar was named All-Ohio Second Team, All-Conference First Team, All-District First Team and Conference MVP. She shows excellence on and off the court as a member of the National Honor Society with a GPA of 4.3.

“I chose IUPUI because of the coaching staff and academic opportunities,” said Hocevar.

The Jags add a 5’7″ guard from Matteson, Illinois with the signing of Azyah Newson-Cole. As a part of the Lincoln Way Central High School team, Newson-Cole has been named All-State Honorable Mention, All-Area Team , Conference Player of the Year and All-Conference.She also shows Excellence off the court, being named on the Honor roll for two years.

“I love the environment and the coaching staff and it’s close to home,” said Newson-Cole.

Joining Hocevar and Newson-Cole is Kace Urlacher. Urlacher, a 6’1″ forward out of Lake Bluff, Illinois, is a member of the Fremd High School basketball team which is noted as one of the best 4A teams in Illinois. Urlacher is currently ranked the #33 player by Prep Girls Hoops .

Hocevar, Newson-Cole and Urlacher will join Coach Bruce’s Squad during the 2023-24 season.