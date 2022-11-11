Women’s Basketball Inks Jorynn Ross

MALIBU, Calif. – Pepperdine Women’s basketball head coach Kristen Dowling announced the signing of the forward Jorynn Ross to a National Letter-of-Intent. This is the fourth recruiting class for Dowling.

Ross, a 6-foot-3 power forward from Milwaukee, Wis., will graduate from Summer Creek High School in 2023 and will join the Waves following graduation. She was an USA Nationals U16 Trials invitee during her junior campaign and earned Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at Summer Creek. Ross collected a double-double of 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game during her junior year. During her sophomore season, she averaged 16 points per game and 14 rebounds per game as well as helped her squad to a 12-2 overall record.

“I chose Pepperdine for the family and close community I experienced on my visit,” said Ross. “Along with everyone seemed to want to be the best or at least get better at whatever their interests were.”

“Jorynn is tall, athletic and a great addition to our team,” said Dowling. “She comes from an elite high school and AAU program. We are beyond excited to add her to our family!”