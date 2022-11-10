Women’s Basketball Inks Four on Signing Day – Women’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Women’s basketball head Coach Nell Fortner announced the signing of four Yellow Jackets on National Signing Day. The signing class features an international flair with three international recruits. “I cannot be more pleased and excited about this year’s signing class,” commented Fortner. “We have filled important needs with high level players and are continuing to keep our international pipeline flowing with three players who have played at a very high level for their countries’ National Team programs. We have some key figures to replace inside and we’ve addressed those issues with this signing class and we’re excited about it.” Rusne Augustinaite – 6-0, Shooting Guard ( Šiauliai, Lithuania/Montverde Academy (Fla.))

A strong contributor to the Lithuanian National Team, Augustinaite helped her home country Capture the 2022 U18 Women’s European Championship in Greece in August. Competing against Spain in the finals, the future Yellow Jacket earned the start, played 25 minutes and finished with five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. During the tournament, she averaged 25.6 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in seven games, scoring a personal-high 21 points against Hungary and a team-high 18 points against Sweden. No stranger to international success, Augustinaite helped guide Lithuania to a runner-up finish in the 2019 U16 Women’s European Championship. She averaged 24.3 minutes, 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the tournament, scoring a personal-best 14 points against Denmark. In addition to her National Team success, Augustinaite helped Montverde Academy to its first-ever GEICO High School Nationals Championship in April 2022. An Honor roll student, Augustinaite was also tabbed most valuable player with her U14 team and was the country’s highest scorer in 2018 and 2019. She chose Georgia Tech because of the prestigious institution, basketball program and location. “Rusne brings a strong three-point shot, excellent handles and is highly competitive,” said Fortner. “Her work ethic will help her reach her potential quickly at Georgia Tech. She has had tremendous success with her Lithuanian National Team, most recently helping her country to the European Championships this past August.”

Jada Bediako – 6-3, Post (Brampton, Ontario/Southwest Academy)

Listing her most memorable Athletic accomplishment as earning a place on the Canadian National Team, Bediako was a member of the 2022 U17 Canadian Team that finished fourth in the U17 World Cup. She was also a member of the 2021 U16 Canadian Team that placed second at FIBA ​​Americas. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. In the semifinals game against Argentina, Bediako notched 14 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes. She also recorded double figures against Puerto Rico, logging 13 points and seven rebounds in 20 minutes. Bediako played AAU basketball with Kia Nurse EYBL. Currently this season at Southwest Academy, she is averaging 17.5 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. A basketball family, Bediako has two brothers who play collegiate basketball at the University of Santa Clara and the University of Alabama. She chose Georgia Tech because of the coaching staff, team dynamics and program history. “Jada also brings high level international experience, helping her Canadian U17 team to the Bronze medal game in Hungary this past summer,” noted Fortner. “She has great size and a tremendous upside that will be fun for everyone to watch as she comes into her own as an ACC post player.”

Ariadna Termis Casas – 6-6, C (Zaragoza, Spain/IES Joaquim Blume Barcelona)

Bringing a wealth of international playing experience, Termis Casas helped Spain win silver at the 2022 U17 World Cup. She logged 17 minutes in the final against the United States, posting three rebounds, two blocks and two points. In the seven games of the tournament, Termis Casas averaged 20.0 minutes, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 points and 1.0 assists per game. She secured eight rebounds and six points against Mali in the round of 16 and seven rebounds against Korea. At the U18 Women’s European Championship in August, Termis Casas guided Spain to a runner-up finish against Lithuania and future teammate Augustinaite. Termis Casas came off the bench in the Championship to finish with seven rebounds, four points and one assist. In the tournament, she averaged 20.2 minutes, 5.0 points. 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She posted a stellar stat-line against France in the semifinals, securing 12 rebounds, four assists two steals, two blocks and three points. Termis Casas has played the 2021 and 2022 seasons with her club program, Segle XXI, helping the team to LF 2 championship. She also won gold with Spain at the 2021 European Challenger and third place with Aragón at the National Basketball Championship. Off the court, she participated in the virtual NBA Academy during summer 2021 and Basketball Without Borders in 2022. “Ari brings size and speed at her position, and an excellent shot with range,” said Fortner. “She is a rim protector who will be a Nuisance for our opponents during her career at Georgia Tech. She helped lead her U18 Spanish National Team to a second-place finish in the European Championship with current Georgia Tech freshman Inés Noguero. To have three young women [Rusne Augustinaite] who competed against each other this past summer for a Championship is amazing and exciting for our future.”

D’Asia Thomas – 6-2, Small Forward/Wing (Katy, Texas/Houston Christian)

A multi-sport athlete at Houston Christian competing in basketball and volleyball, Thomas helped the Mustangs to a 2021-22 Women’s basketball state championship. After a successful 2021-22 season, Thomas was named co-MVP, all-Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) and all-region. She was also tabbed MVP in 2020-21, as well as all-SPC and first team all-state. The Texas native was also a member of the Cy Fair Nike EYBL team which won the Nike Nationals Girls EYBL Tournament this past July. As someone who has shown to be a leader on and off the court, Thomas is a member of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, a youth leadership council comprised of 18 high school basketball players from across the United States. Ranked No. 87 nationally by Dan Olson and No. 12 in the state of Texas according to Jason Key of Premier Basketball, Thomas chose Georgia Tech because of the athletics program, strong education and atmosphere. “D’Asia is a versatile forward that brings size to several positions she can play on the floor,” commented Fortner. “Her upside is phenomenal. We look forward to working with her every day to continue to add to the versatility that we have at Georgia Tech, which lends to the style we want to play here year in and year out.”