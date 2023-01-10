‘Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed’: Albany prevails over Denham Springs | Livingston/Tangpahoa

The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday.

With its Parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a chance to gauge its strength. Playing at Albany, a traditionally strong program that is off to one of its best starts, was a plus any way the chips would fall.

And fall they did as Albany hit its stride Midway through the second quarter on its way to a 65-43 win. Albany (21-0) stayed unbeaten while Denham Springs dropped to 16-2.

Jackets Coach Rudy Smith was proud of the effort despite the final outcome.

“I think at this point in the season, you want to get yourself ready for what’s ahead,” Smith said. “This was everything you want except you’re looking for a win and that didn’t happen. … I felt like we competed and that was the ultimate goal. Playing a team with the history of an Albany, it’s hard to do and come out with a win.”

The game was close for a while. Raegan White, who led the Jackets with 17 points, knocked down a 3-pointer to open the game. Albany came back, but its lead was 16-13 three minutes into the second quarter.

The Hornets turned up the pressure on defense and took control. Over the next two minutes of game time, they forced five turnovers while limiting Denham Springs to two free throws. The result was a 12-2 run that was led by Aubrey Hoyt, the game’s leading scorer with 19 points.

That run gave the Hornets a 29-15 lead, and they led by double digits the rest of the game.

“I thought we competed, at least for the first quarter and a half,” Smith said. “We forced some turnovers in the second half, but we just couldn’t convert. … I wish some of the layups would have gone in.”

The win was Albany’s 19th by double digits this season, but it didn’t diminish the accomplishment of defeating a strong local team.

“Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed,” Albany Coach Stacy Darouse said. “It’s like that every single night. It doesn’t matter where you are, it’s going to be a good game and it’s going to be a close game. You’re going to get physical play, you’re going to get a good crowd … it’s just a good atmosphere.”

Livingston Parish is still top in power ratings

Even with its loss to Albany, the Denham Springs girls are likely to remain among the top-rated teams in the LHSAA’s non-select power ratings. The Yellow Jackets were fifth in the Division I ratings calculation that came out Jan. 4. Walker was the Division I No. 1 team, a spot familiar to Albany, which is top-rated in Division II. Livingston Parish was well-represented in Division III by No. 5 French Settlement, No. 6 Springfield and No. 11 Doyle.