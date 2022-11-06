Women’s Basketball Hosts Young Harris in Season Opener Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Shawn Poppie Era begins Monday, Nov. 7 against Young Harris at The McKenzie Arena. Poppie is a first-year head coach with 13 years of coaching experience as an assistant coach. His last stop was six years at Virginia Tech, his last three as associate head coach to Kenny Brooks.

This will be the first meeting between the Mocs and Mountain Lions, a Division II foe out of the North Georgia Mountains.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Mocs vs. Young Harris

Time: 7:00 p.m

Site: The McKenzie Arena

FOLLOW THE ACTION

The game can be streamed online at ESPN+. Larry Ward will have the call on WFLI 104.3 FM. The radio broadcast can also be streamed online at GoMocs.com or the Varsity App. Download the GoMocs app to follow the game. Live stats are available on the app or at GoMocs.com.

TICKETS

Tickets may be purchased online at GoMocs.com. Use the “print at home” or “mobile delivery” option to skip the line. Will call and player pass are located at Gate 2. The Gates 2 and 3 box offices will be open 90 minutes prior to tip-off and the Gates will open one hour prior to tip-off. The box office is open Monday-Friday 10 am – 5 pm and is located at Gate 3. A new entrance is added to the lineup this season. Fans may enter at court level through the 4th Street and Mabel/Alumni Drive entrance. Once in the building, you may enter the stands to locate your seat. There will not be a Gate 1 entrance this season due to construction.

THE DAWN OF THE SHAWN POPPIE ERA

Shawn Poppie begins his first season as a head coach after spending the past 13 years as an assistant/associate head coach at four different schools. He started at his alma mater then moved on to USC Upstate for two seasons. From there he assisted Jackie Carson at SoCon foe Furman for three seasons. He spent the last six with Kenny Brooks at Viginia Tech, three as an assistant and the last three as associate head coach. Poppie is the Mocs seventh head coach.

CORNELIUS EARNS PRESEASON HONORS

Abbey Cornelius was named to the Southern Conference Coaches all-conference team. She is a two-time all-conference player and led the Mocs in scoring last season. The Mocs were picked to finish fifth by both the head coaches and the media.

PULLING FROM THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Shawn Poppie’s first assignment as a head coach is to complete the roster. They returned eight players from the previous season and had one incoming freshman. They searched the transfer portal, finding Yazz Wazeerud-Din from Stetson, Takia Davis from USC Upstate and Lamiah Walker from Austin Peay. Wazeerud-Din was the Hatters’ leading scorer last season and all three have ties to the Scenic City. Wazeerud-Din and Davis are from nearby in Georgia and Walker is a Signal Mountain graduate.

SIGNING NEWCOMERS

Brooklyn Crouch was already prepared to come to Chattanooga, having signed her papers in November. She was joined by Raven Thompson and Frode Flos van der Schans as the three freshmen on the squad.

RETURNING TO THE LINEUP

Graduate Abbey Cornelius will begin her fifth season on the Mocs roster. The All-Conference performer led the Mocs in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season. She is one of eight returning players to the line up. The Mocs bring back 80 percent of their scoring and 75 percent of their rebounding.

CLOSING IN IS A MILESTONE

The Mocs tip-off their 49th season this week. Last year, UTC claimed its 900th program win, just the 39th team in NCAA history to reach that milestone.

LONG-RANGE BOMBERS

The Mocs have made at least one 3-pointer in 709 consecutive games dating back to December 1999. That’s more nearly 23 years! Chattanooga reached the 700-consecutive game mark at Wofford on January 27, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC According to current Unofficial research, this is the second-longest streak in the Nation behind Iowa State who has more than 850 dating back to 1995.

HOME GAMES

The Mocs host 13 home games this season, opening at home on Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Young Harris. Other home matchups feature Austin Peay, Tennessee State, Kennesaw State and King in November. UTC will host Jacksonville State as its Lone December home contest.

DOUBLE DIPS ARE ON THE SCHEDULE

The Mocs first double-dip of the season will be a non-traditional matchup. The Mocs football team will host Samford on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 pm Once that game is over, hustle over to the Roundhouse for the Women’s basketball Matchup against Austin Peay at 7:00 pm Other double-headers will be on Nov. 26 vs. King and Feb. 18 against Wofford. Double-headers will be spread out this season due to construction as only one visitor locker room is available.

REGULAR SEASON TITLES

The Mocs have won 22 regular season SoCon titles finishing in the SoCon’s first three-way tie last year. Sharon Fanning won the first three starts in 1984. Craig Parrott won two in his tenure. Wes Moore led the Mocs to 12 in 15 years. Jim Foster won the regular season in four of his five seasons at Chattanooga and Katie Burrows claimed her first in her third year.