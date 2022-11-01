Women’s Basketball Hosts Wheeling University in Exhibition Game Tuesday

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State Women’s basketball team will make its first appearance of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night at 6:30 pm ET in Worthen Arena when the Cardinals host Wheeling University in exhibition play.

The Cardinals’ roster includes five newcomers and seven returnees this season. Ball State Returns All-Mid-American Conference selections Ally Beck (11.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir (10.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg). Becki was also tabbed to the 2022 All-MAC Tournament Team and was recently selected to the Preseason All-MAC First Team squad.

Joining Becki and Agustsdottir from the 2021 roster will be Anna Clephane (16.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg), Annie Rauch (6.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Marie Kiefer (6.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Estelle Puiggros (5.0 ppg, 1.6 rpg) and Madelyn Bischoff (3.1 ppg, 0.6 rpg).

Ball State welcomes three true freshmen to the team in Hana Mühl, Ana Barreto and Sydney Bolden along with two transfers this season Sydney Shafer and Alex Richard .

Tonight’s contest marks the first-ever meeting between Wheeling University and Ball State. The Cardinals defeated Oakland City in an exhibition game last season on Nov. 3, 2021, by a score of 122-26.

The Cardinals ended last season with a successful run at the 2022 MAC Tournament in Cleveland by knocking off No. 4 seed Northern Illinois and No. 1 seed Toledo to reach the title game where Ball State fell to No. 2 seed Buffalo, 79-75. Ball State also made its seventh WNIT appearance under current head Coach Brady Sallee and 10th overall.

Sallee enters his 11th season at the helm of the Cardinals, already the winningest coach in program history. He touts a record of 183-132 (.580) in just 10 seasons and has guided Ball State to seven postseason Women’s National Invitation Tournaments, a WNIT Final 16 appearance, a Mid-American Conference West Division title (2014), nine MAC Tournament Appearances and five 20-plus win seasons, a feat no head coach at Ball State had done before him.

Sallee has also coached the program’s all-time leading scorer Nathalie Fontaine (2,166), all-time rebounder Oshlynn Brown (1,106) and the all-time assists leader Carmen Grande (697).

Ball State officially opens the 2022-23 season on the road at Tennessee Tech on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm ET. After that, the Cardinals return home for their annual Field Trip Day on Monday, Nov. 14 at 11 am ET against IU East.

Fans can lock in their seats at Worthen Arena for Ball State home games, as season tickets are ON SALE NOW and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE.