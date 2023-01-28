Women’s Basketball Hosts Western Carolina Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s basketball team will look to make it three in a row Saturday afternoon against Western Carolina at The McKenzie Arena. The Mocs will also honor all of the UTC Women’s teams prior to and throughout the game.

ABOUT NATIONAL GIRLS AND WOMEN IN SPORTS DAY

February 1, 2023, marks the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). This celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Mocs vs. Western Carolina

Site: Chattanooga | The Roundhouse

Time: 7:00 p.m

Follow all the action live with live stats, live audio (WFLI/The Varsity Network) and live video (ESPN+). Links for these can be found on the official Chattanooga athletics website, GoMocs.com.

TICKETS

Log onto GoMocs.com to purchase your tickets today! Girls 12 years and younger receive free admission to the game and families can receive a discount with promo code: NWSD23.

CHATTANOOGA vs. WESTERN CAROLINA

Chattanooga and Western Carolina first met in 1979 with UTC getting the win. The next meeting would come in 1982 when both teams became members of the Southern Conference. UTC holds an 82-12 mark against the Catamounts and are 39-6 against WCU in Chattanooga.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET