Women’s Basketball Hosts Western Carolina Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s basketball team will look to make it three in a row Saturday afternoon against Western Carolina at The McKenzie Arena. The Mocs will also honor all of the UTC Women’s teams prior to and throughout the game.
ABOUT NATIONAL GIRLS AND WOMEN IN SPORTS DAY
February 1, 2023, marks the 37th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). This celebration inspires girls and women to play and be active, to realize their full power. The confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are the very tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and life.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Mocs vs. Western Carolina
Site: Chattanooga | The Roundhouse
Time: 7:00 p.m
Follow all the action live with live stats, live audio (WFLI/The Varsity Network) and live video (ESPN+). Links for these can be found on the official Chattanooga athletics website, GoMocs.com.
TICKETS
Log onto GoMocs.com to purchase your tickets today! Girls 12 years and younger receive free admission to the game and families can receive a discount with promo code: NWSD23.
CHATTANOOGA vs. WESTERN CAROLINA
Chattanooga and Western Carolina first met in 1979 with UTC getting the win. The next meeting would come in 1982 when both teams became members of the Southern Conference. UTC holds an 82-12 mark against the Catamounts and are 39-6 against WCU in Chattanooga.
THE LAST TIME THEY MET
Freshmen Destiny McClendon and Addie Grace Porter combined for 29 points off the bench to lead UTC to a 63-47 win over WCU at the Ramsey Center. McClendon led all scorers with a career-high 17 points. She was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. Porter had 12 points and led the Mocs with a career-best seven rebounds. Dena Jarrells was the third Moc in double figures with 13 points. Chattanooga got out to a 19-3 first quarter lead and capped off an 18-0 scoring run early in the second quarter to lead 21-3 at the 9:38 mark of the period. Brooke Hampel hit the Mocs first 3-pointer of the game to get the scoring started. Western Carolina responded with a Trey of its own to tie the game and wouldn’t score again for the next 9:10. The Mocs saw their largest lead, 29-5 on a 3-pointer from McClendon at the 7:40 mark of the second quarter and carried a 34-17 lead into halftime. Western Carolina shot its best in the final period making 7-of-15 and was 7-of-8 from the free throw line to outscore UTC 21-14 in the frame to make it a 16-point game at the end. The Mocs shot a season-high from 3-point range and had its third-best performance at the Charity stripe. UTC was 21-of-52 from the field and 11-of-19 from range while making 10-of-12 free throws.