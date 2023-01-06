Women’s Basketball Hosts Tigers in Hyland on Saturday

ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Lindenwood Women’s basketball team will return to Hyland Arena tomorrow, hosting the Tennessee State Tigers at 1:00 pm

The Lions are coming off a loss to Little Rock on Wednesday night, when they were defeated 38-62 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Makayla Wallace got her first start of the year and reached another personal best for herself since transferring to Lindenwood, recording eight total points and three rebounds to put herself second on the Lions’ Leaderboard in both categories. The Graduate senior kept her momentum Rolling after a strong showing against Tennessee Tech in the game prior, where she broke out with seven points, which was her previous personal best as a Lion.

Mary McGrath continues to dominate in all statistical categories for Lindenwood, sitting at a team-high 11.4 PPG and 6.1 RPG. The sophomore Powerhouse was able to break away from a tough Little Rock defense to knock down a team-leading 14 points and was one rebound away from her second double-double of the year with nine total.

McGrath is also holding her own in the OVC, ranking tenth in points per game average and eighth in rebounds per game, while also posting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the conference with .504 (66-131). The other Lion on this field goal percentage list is Emily Benzschawel , who is No. 10 overall with her .467 (49-105) average.

Benzschawel is currently No. 16 in the conference scoring rankings with her 10.1 points per game average. The senior guard is also leading the entire conference in three-point field goals per game this year, having knocked down 33 total so far to average 2.4 three-pointers per game. This is a huge contribution in the Lions now leading the conference in three-point field goals as a team with 101 total and a 7.2 per game average.

Tennessee State will also be searching for their first OVC win on Saturday, joining the Lions in their 0-3 conference mark so far. Overall, the Tigers currently post a 5-9 record on the year, having secured all five of their victories on their home court.

The Tigers’ leading scorer is Graduate senior Erica Haynes-Overton, who most recently knocked down a team-leading 30 points in Tennessee State’s 69-76 loss to SIUE last night. Lyric Cole is Tennessee State’s leading rebounder, averaging 6.5 rebounds per game across all 14 games so far. Another Tiger to watch out for is Gia Adams, who leads the team in assists with 2.7 per game so far.

For more information regarding tomorrow’s game, make sure to check out the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball Schedule – Lindenwood University Athletics.