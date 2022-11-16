Women’s Basketball Hosts Tennessee State Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s basketball team will play host to Tennessee State Wednesday night at The McKenzie Arena. The Mocs are 1-2 on the year while the Tigers are 2-1.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Mocs vs. Tennessee State

Time: 7:00 p.m

Site: Chattanooga, Tenn. | The McKenzie Arena

Follow all the action online at GoMocs.com. Links for Live State, Streaming Audio and the ESPN+ broadcast are available on the Women’s basketball schedule page at GoMocs.com.

CHATTANOOGA vs. TENNESSEE STATE

UTC leads the series with Tennessee State 14-7. In Chattanooga, the Mocs are 8-3 against the Tigers. After ending the series in 2002, the two programs picked it back up in 2020 but canceled that game in Chattanooga due to the pandemic. Last year, the Mocs won 63-57 in Nashville.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (1-2)

After starting the season with a win at home against Young Harris, the Mocs have fallen in the last two outings. After leading at Belmont by 14, the Mocs were edged out 56-54 by the Bruins. At home against Austin Peay, the Mocs overcame a nine-point late game deficit and grabbed a 51-50 lead with less than two minutes to play, but the Govs retook the lead for the win. Chattanooga is outscoring its opponents by more than six points per game and shooting 40.4 percent from the field. On the boards, UTC holds a 5.3 advantage. Yazz Wazeerud-Din leads the team with 16.3 points per game and a pair of 20-point games. Abbey Cornelius is second on the team in scoring with 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. She nearly pulled off a double-double against Austin Peay with 19 points and nine boards. Freshman Raven Thompson is third on the team in points with 9.0 points per game and leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game. She has twice flirted with a double-double scoring 10 points twice and pulling down nine rebounds in the season opener and eight against Austin Peay.

THE LAST TIME THEY MET

The Mocs fought off a late game rally by TSU to take home a 63-57 win over the Tigers. Chattanooga was 18-of-47 from the field and shot 50 percent in the second quarter to take the lead and 60 percent in the fourth to hold on to it. The Mocs were near-perfect from the free throw line in the fourth making 13-of-14. Four Mocs scored in double figures led by Dena Jarrells with 14 and Abbey Cornelius’ first double-double of the season with 13 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Destiny McClendon added 12 points and Addie Grace Porter chipped in 10. Karsen Murphy added eight points and a career-best 10 rebounds. Porter led the Mocs on a second-quarter 11-0 run with eight of her points. Cornelius gave the Mocs their first lead on a pair of free throws with 4:55 remaining in the half. Chattanooga led 34-24 at the break. In the third quarter with 4:47 to go in the frame, Murphy hit a layup to give Chattanooga a 44-30 lead, its largest of the game. That, however, would be the last points UTC would score until McClendon’s drive in the paint, snapped a 14-0 run by TSU at the 7:53 mark of the fourth quarter. The Tigers forced 10 turnovers in the run that lasted 6:54 with six steals and saw scoring from six different players. Chattanooga scored the next six points and held off the Tigers who got within one point with 52 seconds to play. UTC connected on seven free throws after that to hold on for the win. Jarrells, Porter and McClendon each had a pair of 3-pointers and the Mocs were 8-of-23 from the arc. From the free throw line, UTC shot 79.2 percent (19-of-24) and edged the Tigers 40-39 on the boards. Tennessee State’s Tatyana Davis led all scorers with 20 points and Parker was the only other Tiger in double digits with 11 points. Dominique Claytor grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with seven points and seven steals.

LAST TIME OUT

mocs fall late at HOME TO AUSTIN PEAY