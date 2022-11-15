Women’s basketball hosts Sacred Heart on Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, RI – Brown Women’s basketball is back home for a contest against Sacred Heart on Wednesday (Nov. 16). The game against the Pioneers will begin at 7 pm

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and will also be on radio on the Varsity Network

Brown will be hosting their Pride Night game in Collaboration with the Brown LGBTQ+ Center.

ABOUT BROWN

Brown picked up his first win of the season with a road win over Wagner on Sunday. The Bears took down the Seahawks 75-62 with strong performances from Kyla Jones and Gianna Aiello . Kyla Jones had a career-high 32 points while Gianna Aiello had a career-best 18 rebounds. Aiello also led the team with five assists, four blocked shots and three steals.

and . had a career-high 32 points while had a career-best 18 rebounds. Aiello also led the team with five assists, four blocked shots and three steals. Kyla Jones has been on a tear early in the year, averaging over 22 points per game through the first three games of the season. Jones became the first Bear to score 30 points since Sheyna Mehta did so back in the 2018-19 season. Jones has scored in double figures in all three games this season and dating back to last season, Jones has scored in double figures in her last nine games and 13 of her last 14.

has been on a tear early in the year, averaging over 22 points per game through the first three games of the season. Jones became the first Bear to score 30 points since Sheyna Mehta did so back in the 2018-19 season. Jones has scored in double figures in all three games this season and dating back to last season, Jones has scored in double figures in her last nine games and 13 of her last 14. Aiello’s 18 rebound performance accounted for half of Brown’s rebounds against Wagner. She became the first Bear to pull down 18 rebounds since a 19-rebound performance since Erika Steeves had a 19-rebound effort against Hampton in 2017.

Isabella Mauricio scored 16 points at Wagner to give her double-digit points in each of the last two games. After a career-high 27 points and seven threes against Duquesne, Mauricio had three against the Seahawks.

scored 16 points at Wagner to give her double-digit points in each of the last two games. After a career-high 27 points and seven threes against Duquesne, Mauricio had three against the Seahawks. Freshman Mackenzie Leahy was named Ivy League Rookie of the Week after averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds last week.

ABOUT SACRED HEART

The Pioneers are 1-2 on the season with losses to La Salle and Monmouth in their last two games. SHU beat Hartford to start the season.

Ny’Caera Pryor is leading the team through the first three games with 12.7 points per game, 3.7 assists per game and 5.7 steals per game.

Sajada Bonner is second on the team with 11 points per game.

Kelsey Wood leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per contest and Amelia Wood is second with 6.7 per game.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Brown leads the all-time series with Sacred Heart, 6-4. The Bears dropped last season’s Matchup to the Pioneers 71-46 in Fairfield.

