Women’s Basketball Hosts Rival Delaware on Friday Night

Game Info: Friday, January 6, 2023 – 6:00 p.m

Location: Daskalakis Athetic Center – Philadelphia, Pa.

Opening Tip

The Drexel University Women’s basketball team continues its three-game homestand to open the new year, hosting its biggest rival, the Delaware Blue Hens on Friday, January 6. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 6:00 pm The game is presented by Rothman Orthopaedics.

Last Game – Hendrixson Sets Program Record As Dragons Down Towson

Maura Hendrixson set a Drexel Women’s basketball program record for single-game assists and the Dragons used their most balanced effort of the season, winning their fifth straight, downing Towson 75-67 on Sunday afternoon.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hendrixson’s 14 assists are a CAA season-high and one short of the best mark in the Nation this season. Additionally, Hendrixson scored nine and had five rebounds.

Grace O’Neill tied for the team lead in scoring with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting overall, also dropping a trio of three-pointers in the game.

tied for the team lead in scoring with a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting overall, also dropping a trio of three-pointers in the game. Hetta Saatman delivered a career-high with 15 points.

delivered a career-high with 15 points. Keisha Washington extended her streak of consecutive double figure scoring games, netting 19 in the game, 11 of them in the fourth quarter.

extended her streak of consecutive double figure scoring games, netting 19 in the game, 11 of them in the fourth quarter. Drexel dished 25 assists as a team on 27 made baskets.

Five players scored eight or more points for DU.

Record Setting Performance

With her 14 assists, Hendrixson broke a program single-game record of 13 that was jointly held by Barbara Yost (vs. Lehigh – Jan. 16, 1987), Heather Wellborn (vs. Vermont – Feb. 8, 2001) and Meghan Creighton (vs. Sacred Heart – Dec. 7, 2014).

Sharing Is Caring (Part I)

It wasn’t just Hendrixson who was distributing the rock against Towson. Drexel delivered 25 assists on 27 made baskets against the Tigers. The total number of assists are the most this season for a CAA school against a Division I opponent and the 92.6 percent assisted shot rate is the third highest in the country this season.

Sharing Is Caring (Part II)

Towson isn’t the only game Drexel has dished the rock well. The Dragons have 20 or more assists three times this season and the team’s 65.9 percent of made shots with an assist is 15th nationally.

Getting Noticed (Conference Edition)

For her efforts against UNCW and Towson, Grace O’Neill earned her second CAA Rookie of the Week Award. O’Neill averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor. Combined between O’Neill and For Kylie Lavelle Drexel has won four of the eight Rookie of the Week Awards handed out by the conference in 2022-23.

Getting Noticed (National Edition)

For the first time this season, Drexel is receiving votes in the WBCA Coaches Poll. The Dragons earned votes in six consecutive polls last season, from February 1 through March 8.

Rivalry Renewed

Friday revisits the most played rivalry in Drexel Women’s basketball history as it squares off against Delaware for the 90th time. The two schools have been intertwined throughout the Dragons’ time in Division I as they have been conference opponents in the ECC, North Atlantic, America East and now CAA.

Home Sweet Home

With Hofstra’s loss against Stony Brook on Sunday, Drexel is the only CAA team to remain undefeated at home in 2022-23. Winning at the DAC is nothing new for the Dragons who are 98-25 since the beginning of the 2014-15 season at home, a .797 winning percentage. Three times in that span, DU has claimed 14 or more wins on its home court with 14 in 2019-20, 16 in 2017-18 and 17 last year.

The Streak Continues

For the first time this season, Keisha Washington went into the fourth quarter of a game with under 10 points as she had eight in the opening 30 minutes against Towson. She was able to turn it on in the final frame, scoring 11 points and in the process, extending her streak to 47 consecutive double-digit scoring contests. The stretch is the second longest in the country behind only Caitlyn Clark of Iowa, who has posted 10+ points in 67 straight games.

Scouting Report

Delaware is 8-5 on the season and 1-1 in the CAA and is coming off an 80-60 loss against Monmouth on Sunday. The Blue Hens were picked sixth in the conference preseason poll.

Three players score in double figures for Delaware, led by Klarke Sconiers at 12.8 points per game. Makayla Pippin and Jewel Smalls are close behind at 10.8 and 10.5 an outing, respectively. Pippin is close to averaging a double-double with 9.6 rebounds a contest. Coming off the bench for most of the season, Nakiyah Mays-Prince tops the team in assists with 44.

One major area of ​​strength for the Blue Hens is their ability to rebound the ball, pulling in 40.8 boards per game, second in the CAA and in the top-75 nationally. They have also shown the ability to hold down the opposing shooting percentage, leading the conference at 36.0 percent.

Delaware has not done a good job of holding on to the ball, averaging 18.1 turnovers per game. That, combined with just 11.8 assists per game ranks the team in the bottom 100 nationally in assist to turnover ratio.

Sarah Jenkins is in her first season as the head coach of the Blue Hens, but is no stranger to the program. She spent the 2017-21 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach, helping guide UD to a 71-50 mark.

All-Time Series

Sunday is the 90th all-time meeting between Drexel and Delaware with the Blue Hens holding a 49-40 series lead.

Last Time Against Delaware

A Furious 14-2 Rally in the final five minutes brought Drexel to the brink of an improbable comeback, but the Dragons ran out of time in the Colonial Athletic Association championship, falling 63-59 to Delaware on March 13, 2022. Keisha Washington led DU with 22 points on her way to being named to the All-Tournament Team.

Finishing The Job

The Dragons won their 57th consecutive win when leading at Halftime when they defeated Towson. Drexel has not lost a game it led at the break in more than three years, since a 53-49 setback at Penn on December 20, 2019. The Dragons went 24-0 when leading after 20 minutes in 2021-22.

NET Gains

Coming in at 54, Penn State was the highest ranked opponent Drexel beat based off the NCAA NET ratings since Downing No. 29 James Madison on February 2, 2020. It also helped the Dragons jump 13 spots to 112 the day after the game. DU currently sits at 100 following play on January 4.

National Notoriety (Part I)

For her efforts against Dartmouth (Dec. 13) and Penn State (Dec. 18), Keisha Washington was recognized twice. She was named the USBWA National Player of the Week and the CAA Player of the Week. Overall, she averaged 37.0 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 56.5 percent from the floor. It is the second time in her career she has been named the USBWA National Player of the Week, with the other one coming on February 4, 2020. It is the second time this season and the eighth time overall Washington was named the Player of the Week by the conference.

National Notoriety (Part II)

Washington was also noted on the national stage by ESPN as she received votes from its panel that rated the top-25 players in college basketball.

40-40 Club

With her career-high point total against Penn State, Washington recorded just the fifth game of 40 or more in program history. She became just the second player for the Dragons to ever go off for 40 when she netted that total in a double overtime game at William & Mary last year. Gabriela Marginean is the only other player to ever achieve the feat for Drexel, doing it three times, including a school best 47 in a 5OT thriller against Northeastern in 2007.

Countdown

Washington also continues her climb on the Drexel career scoring chart, currently ranking third with 1,861. Next up on the list is one of the all-time greats in Drexel Women’s basketball history, Michelle Maslowski, who netted 1,900 points from 1998-2002. Washington has a realistic chance of becoming just the second player in program history with 2,000 career points as she sits 139 points away with 16 regular season games remaining.

Up Next

Drexel wraps its three-game homestand with its first ever contest against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sunday, January 8. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 2:00 pm