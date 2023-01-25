Women’s Basketball Hosts Penn on Cambridge Day

Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard Women’s Basketball team (11-7, 4-2 Ivy) will return home after a three-game road campaign to host Penn (13-6, 5-1 Ivy) at 2 pm on Saturday, Jan. 28. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The game will be the Women’s basketball team’s Featured Cambridge Day and Faculty Appreciation Day. The Featured event will include Trucker Hats at the door, Scout Day, and a post game Autograph session.

What to Know

• Harvard Women’s basketball opened the Carrie Moore era this season with 7 nonconference wins and wins over Princeton, Brown, Dartmouth and Cornell to start the Ivy League campaign. Saturday will present the final Ivy opponent for the Crimson as they return home to Lavietes Pavilion to host Penn.

• Moore is in Year 1 after the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who was at the helm of the Crimson program for 40 years. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, and arrived in Cambridge after spending the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25-7 record and a No . 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. Moore also had assistant-coaching stints at North Carolina, Princeton and Creighton.

• Harmony Turner has enjoyed a career season so far this year, scoring a career-high 31 points in the season opener against URI, a career-high 9 assists against Boston College and a career-high 7 steals against Maine. She has reported 20+ points in six games so far this season. Turner has garnered Ivy League Co-Player of the Week Honors twice, Ivy League Player of the Week once and was named to the Cancun Challenge All-Tournament team.

• Sophomore Elena Rodriguez has reported career highs in almost every metric as well, setting a new record 21 points at Merrimack and Boston College and pulling down a record 14 rebounds and passing off a career high 5 assists at Dartmouth. She most recently knocked down a career-high three blocks at Cornell.

• In the past three games, Lola Mullaney has been the team leader in points and Elena Rodriguez has been the leader in rebounds. In last Saturday’s Matchup at Cornell, Mullaney scored 19 points and Rodriguez grabbed 10 rebounds.

• Elena Rodriguez and Harmony Turner scored in the double digits as well at Cornell, putting up 17 and 15 points throughout the day, respectively. This is the second game in a row where Rodriguez has reported a double-double with points and rebounds.

• Mullaney has been extremely accurate from three throughout the season, scoring 49 total 3FG at a 37.4 3FG%. At Cornell, she scored three from three and at Dartmouth she scored four from three.

• Harmony Turner leads the Ivy League in points per game with 17.9. Elena Rodriguez leads the Ivy League in field goal percentage with .646. Lola Mullaney is second in three-point percentage with 49 3FG made at .374 percent.

• Harvard is meeting Ivy League opponent Penn for the 90th time in series history, one in which Harvard leads 54-35. The Crimson and Quakers split the 2021-22 season, with Penn winning the most recent matchup in Cambridge, 78-87. Earlier in the season, the Crimson beat Penn 70-63 in Philadelphia.

• With a win over Penn on Saturday, Harvard will move to 5-2 in the Ivy League and extend their all-time record against Penn to 55-35.

• Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule featured 12 non-conference games before Ivy League play began on Dec. 31 against Princeton. With a 4-2 Ivy record and an 11-7 record overall, Harvard is tied for second in the Ivy League standings with Princeton and Yale.

Up Next

The Harvard Women’s Basketball team will travel to Yale on Friday, February 3 and Brown on Saturday, February 4 for the first rematches against Ivy opponents of the 2022-23 season. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.