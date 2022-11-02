Women’s Basketball Hosts Milikin In Exhibition

Eastern Illinois vs. Milikin

Nov. 3 at 6 p.m

Charleston, Ill. (Lantz Arena)

Live Stats

Media Guide

Panthers Host Milikin In Exhibition Matchup

Eastern Illinois Women’s basketball takes on the Milikin Big Blue in their Lone exhibition Matchup of the 2022-23 season. The Panthers are looking to improve off of a 2021-22 season in which they went 16-14 overall and 11-7 in Ohio Valley Conference play, finishing fifth in the conference. Tipoff is set for 6 PM CT.

Washington and Litwiller Receive Preseason Honors

Lariah Washington has been named Preseason OVC Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Washington, who was a first-team All-OVC selection a season ago and a second-team All-OVC selection in 2020-21, started all 30 games for the Panthers a season ago and averaged 15.6 points per game which led the team and ranked third in the conference for the season. She scored in double figures in 27 out of 30 games and scored 20+ points seven times, including a season high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting at Austin Peay. Her 47.3 field goal percentage ranked second in the conference, her 82.7 free throw percentage ranked fourth in the conference, and her 467 total points on the season ranked fourth in the conference. She recorded the fourth double-double of her career against Tennessee State with 20 points and 11 rebounds. She was also second on the team and tied for 21st in the OVC with 4.8 rebounds per game and third on the team with two assists per game.

She is joined on the Pre-season All-OVC ballot by Morgan Litwiller . Litwiller broke out as an Offensive Threat in her first two seasons for the Panthers, a trend that she continued into her junior year. She recorded her first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds in EIU’s double-overtime home win over Evansville. In EIU’s win at UT Martin, she tied a school record with seven made Threes and scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Panthers to their first road win over UTM since January 24, 2009. Her 1.3 made 3-Pt FGs per game were tied for 12th in the OVC.

As a team, EIU was picked to finish fourth in the OVC standings for the 2022-23 season.

Back Again For More

The Panthers return a solid core of players from a season ago, including a sophomore class that made an immediate impact as freshmen in 2021-22. Miah Monahan takes over at the point for the Panthers after averaging 3.6 points per game, 2.2 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game while averaging 16 minutes per contest in a freshman season that included one OVC Freshman of the Week honor.

Julia Bengtson emerged as an Offensive Threat as a freshman a season ago, making nine starts and averaged 7 points per game a season ago while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range. Her 27 made three-point shots on the season ranked fourth on the team and her 33 steals on the season ranked fifth on the team. Her 7 points per game ranked sixth on the team overall and first among the EIU freshmen. She scored at least seven points in 18 out of 30 games last season and hit double digits 8 times. She earned two OVC Freshman of the Week honors throughout the course of the season.

Taris Thornton averaged 4.2 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game as a freshman. She scored in double digits four times and led the team with 14 blocked shots. Ellie Colson appeared in 19 games off the bench and scored a season high six points against SIUE.

New Faces

The Panthers add a total of six newcomers for the 2022-23 season, including three freshmen and three transfers.

Lyric Johnson was a member of the Wisconsin Flight Elite AAU Squad and plays her high school basketball under head Coach Celeste Ratka, who played under EIU head Coach Matt Bollant when he was the head coach at Green Bay. She was named WBCA Division I All-State as a senior after averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Ella Lune was named Illinois Class 1A State Player of the Year as a senior after leading Brimfield HS to an IHSA Class 1A State Championship. She averaged 19.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior. Originally from Miami, Sydney-James Desroches led Rossview High School in Clarksville, Tenn. to their first Region Championship as team won Region 7-4A title. As a senior she averaged 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Emily Meidel comes to EIU after spending two seasons at Lincoln Land Community College where she was a two-time first-team NJCAA All-American. In 2021-22, she averaged 17.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game shooting 47 percent from the field, 33 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free throw line as she led the team to its first-ever Mid-West Athletic Conference title. Hannah Purcell comes to EIU after three seasons at DePaul. She appeared in 22 games for the Blue Demons this past season. She scored a season-high seven points on 3-of-5 shooting in DePaul’s win over Northern Illinois to go along with four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes. Macy McGlone comes to EIU after two seasons at Milwaukee. She appeared in all 30 games for Milwaukee this past season, including one start. She scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds in Milwaukee’s season-opener at Ball State. She also scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded four steals in Milwaukee’s game against Detroit Mercy.

Last Meeting

The Panthers defeated Milikin 97-54 at Lantz Arena on November 11, 2016.

Up Next

The Panthers will play their regular season opener against the Tritons of Missouri-St. Louis at Lantz Arena on Monday, November 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 PM CT.

Coach Bollant

Head Coach Matt Bollant begins his sixth season as EIU’s head coach. He was hired as the ninth head Women’s basketball Coach in EIU history on April 14, 2017. He made an immediate impact, coaching the team to the third biggest win turnaround in program history in 2018-19 with plus eight. In 2019-20, he coached the team to 19 overall wins, including 12 OVC wins and a fourth-place finish in the conference, the program’s best record since 2012-13. Overall, he coached the team to plus 16 wins from 2018-20, the second-largest win turnaround in the NCAA in that span.