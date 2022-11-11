Women’s Basketball hosts Middle Tennessee in the season opener

The Southern Illinois Women’s Basketball team starts its 2022-23 season Saturday night with a Matchup against the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State University at the Banterra Center.

The Salukis and MTSU tip at 7 pm as Kelly Bond-White will officially start her SIU tenure.

The opener comes a few hours after the Salukis take North Dakota State on the gridiron as those attending the football game will be able to use their ticket sub for free entry into the Women’s game.

SIU is coming off a 92-57 win over McKendree in the team’s lone exhibition of the season where the Salukis had five players in double figures.

Laniah Randle and Ashley Jones each finished with 13 points for Southern while Quierra Love (11 points), Tyranny Brown (11 points) and Promise Taylor (10 points) also finished in double digits.

Taylor added eight boards and three blocks in the exhibition win while also swatting four shots. Laniah Randle pulled down eight rebounds as he and Taylor each finished with three Offensive rebounds.

Southern shot 40-of-75 (53.3%) from the field and 5-of-21 (23.8%) from beyond the arc.

The Blue Raiders started their season Monday in a 76-75 loss at the hands of the Mercer Bears in Georgia. MTSU has its first two games on the road before returning to Murfreesboro to take on new MVC-foe Belmont.

Jalynn Gregorg led MTSU with 20 points in the loss, including going 4-of-8 from three and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Savannah Wheeler added 14 points and six rebounds while Courtney Wilson and Kseniya Malashka each finished with 10 points.

At halftime, Lieutenant Colonel Jessica Dwyer, Commander of Air Force ROTC Detachment 205, will contract Cadet Fourth Class Sophia Cantelow into the United States Air Force. Cadet Cantelow is a freshman majoring in Criminology.

Southern and Middle Tennessee State tip at 7 pm inside the Banterra Center.

