Women’s Basketball Hosts Maine in Season Opener
James Madison Dukes (0-0) vs. Maine Black Bears (0-0)
November 7, 2022 – 7 p.m
Harrisonburg, Va. – Atlantic Union Bank Center
Game Links
Live Stats · Video Stream
JMU Game Notes · Maine Game Notes
JMUSports.com · @JMUWBasketball · #GoDukes
GoBlackBears.com · @BlackBearsWBB
QUICK HITS
- The Dukes are set to host Maine at the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm for the 2022-23 season opener. The game will serve as the second part of a doubleheader as the men’s team welcomes Valley Forge to Harrisonburg, Va. for a 4 pm tip. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
- James Madison was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference in its inaugural season in the league. Meanwhile, senior guard Kiki Jefferson was named Preseason Sun Belt Second Team.
- Jefferson Returns to lead JMU after averaging 18.8 ppg and 6.8 rpg last season. Her efforts earned her Second Team All-CAA honors.
- Last year, Jefferson recorded four double-doubles in her third season with the Dukes. She scored 20+ points in 16 games and 30+ points twice, including a career-best 32 points on Feb. 6th’s comeback win over William & Mary. The guard also finished fourth in the country in free throws made (174) and 10th in attempts (214).
- JMU Returns 71.4% of its scoring from last season, highlighted by Jefferson’s 545-point season. Jefferson, along with then-sophomores Annalicia Goodman and Jamia Hazell, combined for 1,033 points. The trio’s point production is 78.5% of the returning scoring.
- Coach Sean O’Regan is set for his seventh year at the helm of the program and is joined by three first-year assistants: Neil Harrow, Lexie Barrierand Kayla Cooper Williams.
SCOUTING THE BLACK BEARS
- Maine finished its 2021-22 campaign with a 20-12 (15-3 American East) record, winning the American East regular-season championship during a 14-game winning streak. The Black Bears fell to UAlbany in the league’s title game, 56-47, on March 11.
- The team earned a bid to the WNIT where they were defeated in the first round at Boston College, 69-44, on March 17.
- Senior guard Anne Simon returns for the Black Bears after being named the American East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Simon averaged 16.0 ppg and was 13th in the country in total steals with 88 during her junior campaign.
- Maine finished 36th in the Nation last year in scoring defense, holding opponents to 56.8 ppg.
SERIES HISTORY
- James Madison leads the all-time series 3-2 against the Black Bears.
- In the last meeting between the two programs, the JMU trounced Maine 88-34 in Harrisonburg, Va., on Dec. 28, 2012.
- The Dukes had six players score in double digits, led by Tarik Hislop with 14.
- The Black Bears are 0-2 when playing James Madison on the road.