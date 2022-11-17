Women’s Basketball Hosts LIU Thursday Night

The Syracuse Women’s basketball team (3-0) hosts Long Island University (2-1) at 7 pm Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome for International Students Night. There will be a limited number of Syracuse flags for fans in attendance. Gates open an hour prior to tip-off at 6 pm

The Orange are unbeaten three games into the season for the second time in three seasons. A win Thursday night would give Syracuse its first four-game home win streak since Dec. 8-22, 2021 and give Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack her fourth win in as many games at the helm of her alma mater. She would be the sixth current Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) head coach to win her first four games at their current post.

Dyaisha Fair who was named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top-25 Watch List on Tuesday, leads the team with 15.7 points per game and is second on the Squad in assists per game with 4.0. Dariauna Lewis has recorded a double-double in all three games this season and is averaging 14.7 points and an ACC-best 12.0 rebounds per game. Teisha Hyman’s team-leading 4.7 assists combined with 12.0 ppg and 7.0 rpg make her and Fair one of the most Lethal backcourts in the country.

Emaia O’Brien and Ashley Austin lead the Sharks offensively, averaging 13.0 ppg and 11.0 ppg, respectively. Long Island’s top rebounder is Iris Mbulito at 7.0 rebounds per game. LIU began the season with a 74-67 road win at Ohio before suffering a 75-40 road loss at Illinois on Nov. 9. The Sharks, led by fourth-year head Coach Rene Hayes, bounced back with a 70-54 win at Hartford last Saturday.

Tip-off is slated for 7 pm on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) what can be streamed live through the ESPN app.

Ticket Information

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2022-23 Syracuse Women’s Basketball season. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the first season of the Felisha Legette-Jack era at Syracuse. Season tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 888-DOME-TIX, or by visiting The Dome box office located at Gate B. General admission season tickets start at $99 per seat and reserved courtside seating begins at $200 with first row courtside seats priced at $250 per seat. Single game tickets purchased in advance begin at $10 for General Admission or $25 for Courtside Reserved and all student tickets are FREE with a Syracuse University student ID.

For the latest news on the Syracuse Women’s basketball program, follow /CuseWBB is Facebook, @CuseWBB on Instagram, and @CuseWBB is Twitter.